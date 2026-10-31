ELECTION 2026: Who’s running, where to vote, what to bring – your VOTING guide for Beaufort, Jasper counties

By Delayna Earley and Shellie Murdaugh

The Island News

Voters in Beaufort and Jasper counties will help choose South Carolina’s next governor, a U.S. senator and members of Congress on Tuesday, Nov. 3, while deciding local races that will shape law enforcement, public schools, county finances and growth across the Lowcountry.

Beaufort County voters will choose a new sheriff, fill eight County Council seats and decide seven school board contests. Jasper County’s ballot includes contested races for probate judge, auditor and a County Council seat, along with unopposed candidates for other offices. Municipal elections will also give voters in Beaufort, Hardeeville and Hilton Head Island choices about their communities’ leadership.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

The races on each voter’s ballot depend on where that person lives. Before leaving home, voters should visit scVOTES.gov to confirm their precinct, polling address and sample ballot. A familiar polling location or an older voter registration card may not reflect the latest assignment.

More election coverage Links to more The Island News’ coverage of the races affecting

northern Beaufort County can be found at the end of this story.

What to bring and what to expect

Voters will be asked to present one current and valid qualifying photo ID: a South Carolina driver’s license; a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles ID card, including a South Carolina concealed weapons permit; a South Carolina voter registration card with a photo; a federal military ID, including Department of Defense photo IDs and Veterans Affairs benefits cards; or a U.S. passport or passport card. Standard South Carolina licenses and DMV ID cards qualify. A REAL ID is not required.

Voters who forget their qualifying photo ID may cast a provisional ballot, but must show that ID to their county voter registration and elections office before the election is certified for the ballot to count.

Voters who cannot obtain a qualifying photo ID because of a reasonable impediment should bring their current non-photo voter registration card, tell a poll manager, sign the required affidavit and cast a provisional ballot. That ballot counts unless the county board finds grounds to reject the affidavit.

At check-in, voters confirm their address and receive a paper ballot to insert into the ballot-marking device. After making selections, voters should review the printed ballot before inserting it into the scanner.

Selecting a straight-party option does not make selections in nonpartisan races or on referendum questions. Those contests must be voted individually.

Voters who cannot enter the polling place or stand in line because of a disability or being age 65 or older may qualify to vote from their vehicle. Voters who need assistance should tell a poll manager. A voter eligible for assistance may choose an assistant other than the voter’s employer, the employer’s agent, or an officer or agent of the voter’s union.

Voters who have moved without updating their registration should contact their county elections office about whether failsafe voting applies. The options depend on when and where the voter moved.

Absentee ballots must reach the county voter registration and elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. A postmark alone does not meet the deadline. Voters must sign the return-envelope oath and have their signature witnessed by someone age 18 or older – a notary is not required. Photo ID is required for in-person returns, and anyone returning another voter’s ballot must follow the authorized-returnee requirements.

Editor’s note

The Island News began its election reporting before expanding its coverage area to include Jasper County and all of Beaufort County. As a result, our more extensive candidate reporting has focused on races appearing on ballots in northern Beaufort County. This guide includes races and polling locations throughout both counties, with candidate and precinct information drawn from SCVOTES as of Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.



Federal and statewide races

The following statewide candidates are running for offices that will appear on ballots in both Beaufort and Jasper Counties. Party affiliations appear in parentheses.

Governor and lieutenant governor: Michael Addison and Candace Brewer (United Citizens); Walid Hakim and Arnold E. Karr (Green); Jermaine Johnson and Sam Skardon (Democratic); Alan Wilson and Mike Reichenbach (Republican).

Secretary of state: Jason Belton (Democratic); Mark Hammond (Republican).

State treasurer: Vincent Coe (Democratic); Curtis Loftis (Republican).

Attorney general: Richard Hricik (Democratic); David Stumbo (Republican).

Comptroller general: Tiffany Boozer (Democratic); Mike Burkhold (Republican).

State superintendent of education: Baba Amin Ojuok (United Citizens); Ellen Weaver (Republican); Sylvia Wright (Democratic).

Commissioner of agriculture: DeShawn Blanding (Democratic); Chris Nelums (United Citizens); Cody Simpson (Republican); Michael Sullens (Libertarian).

U.S. Senate: Annie Andrews (Democratic); Darline Graham (Republican); Mark Hackett (Constitution); Kasie Whitener (Libertarian).

Congressional contests serving the two counties are:

U.S. House, District 1: Jenny Costa Honeycutt (Republican); Nancy Lacore (Democratic); Bill Reeside (Libertarian).

U.S. House, District 6: James E. “Jim” Clyburn (Democratic); John Peterson (Republican).

Beaufort County is in Congressional District 1. Jasper County includes portions of Districts 1 and 6.

South Carolina House of Representatives

The state House races serving Beaufort and Jasper counties are:

District 118: Bill Herbkersman (Republican); Bernie Scolaro (Democratic).

District 120: Weston Newton (Republican); Debbie Subera-Wiggin (Democratic).

District 121: Shannon N. DeLoach (Democratic); Shelley Gay Yuhas (Republican).

District 122: Bill Hager (Republican); Korey Williams (Democratic).

District 123: Jeff Bradley (Republican); Ann C. Shippy (Democratic).

District 124: Shauna Bishop (Democratic); Shannon Erickson (Republican).

Districts 118, 121 and 124 include portions of Beaufort County. Districts 120, 122 and 123 include portions of both Beaufort and Jasper counties. Voters vote only in the district assigned to their residential address.

Beaufort County races

The Island News has published candidate questionnaires covering Beaufort City Council, Beaufort County sheriff, auditor and treasurer, County Council Districts 2, 4 and 5, and school board Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5.

The sheriff’s contest pits Republican Doug Seifert against Democrat Alphonso Small Jr. Other countywide races include contests for auditor and treasurer, while Heather Galvin is the only active candidate listed for probate judge.

Sheriff: Doug Seifert (Republican); Alphonso Small Jr. (Democratic).

Probate judge: Heather Galvin (Republican), unopposed.

Auditor: David Cadd (Republican); Carletha Frazier (Democratic).

County treasurer: Scott Songer (Democratic); Maria Walls (Republican).

County Council

Eight Beaufort County Council seats are on the ballot. The active candidates are:

District 2: David Bartholomew (Republican), unopposed.

District 4: Michael “JD” Andersen (Republican), unopposed.

District 5: Lynn Gerson (Democratic); Joshua Hower (Republican).

District 6: Carolyn Fournier (Democratic); Anna Maria “Tab” Tabernik (Republican).

District 8: Kraig Gordon (Republican); Trey Judy (Democratic).

District 9: Mark Lawson (Republican); Jannine Mutterer (Democratic).

District 10: John Casey (Republican); Travis Ludwig-Hodges (Democratic).

District 11: Elizabeth Galloway (Republican), unopposed.

Board of Education

Seven Beaufort County school board races are nonpartisan:

District 2: Genie R. Brainerd; Christopher Dantzler.

District 3: Cynthia Gregory-Smalls; William Smith; Willie Turral.

District 4: Dee Matthews; Angela Stephens.

District 5: Victor Ney; Gwyneth J. Saunders.

District 7: David Carr; Adrian Lewis.

District 8: Carlton Dallas; Kate Nolan.

District 10: Melvin P. Campbell; Elizabeth Hey; Gene Meyers.

Soil and water and public service districts

These races are nonpartisan. Public service district contests appear only on the ballots of voters eligible to participate in those districts.

Soil and Water District Commission: Daniel Lesesne Jr., unopposed.

Hilton Head Public Service District, District 1: Ibrahim Abdul Malik; Lola Campbell.

Hilton Head Public Service District, District 5: Michael J. Marks; Tim Smith.

Hilton Head Public Service District, District 7: Frank Turano, unopposed.

Fripp Island Public Service Commission: Gregory S. Counts; Daniel S. Robinson.

Jasper County races

Jasper County voters will decide contested races for probate judge and auditor, and choose between two candidates for County Council’s Robertville Township seat.

Republican Gene Ceccarelli is unopposed for the Coosawhatchie Township seat, and Republican Michael T. Skinner, known as Mike Skinner, is unopposed for county treasurer. The Robertville contest will fill the seat held by Chris VanGeison, who did not file for reelection, according to reporting by The Island News.

The candidates in Jasper County’s local races are:

Probate judge: Dixie S. Ford (Republican); Albert Buster Kleckley Jr. (Democratic).

Auditor: LaVonnia Von Aiken Fisher-Brown (Democratic); Megan Carroll Horton (Republican).

County treasurer: Michael T. Skinner (Republican), unopposed.

County Council, Robertville Township: Camika Beaton (Democratic); Sam Woodward (Republican).

County Council, Coosawhatchie Township: Gene Ceccarelli (Republican), unopposed.

Soil and Water District Commission: L. Grover Smith III; Stan Wells.

The two soil and water candidates are seeking two seats. Those races are nonpartisan.

Municipal elections

Beaufort City Council

Four candidates are seeking two at-large seats: Thad E. Lane, Jared Madison, Josh Scallate and Grady Woods. The election is nonpartisan. Scallate is seeking another term; Councilman Mike McFee did not file for reelection.

Hardeeville City Council

Three candidates are seeking two seats: Steve Fier, Valarie Guzman and Landon Papay. Guzman is the incumbent among the three candidates, according to reporting by The Island News. The election is nonpartisan.

Hilton Head Island

The town’s nonpartisan municipal election includes the mayor’s office and Town Council seats in Wards 2, 4 and 5.

Mayor: Dave Ferguson, Alan Perry and Palmer E. Simmons.

Town Council, Ward 2: Patsy Brison and Josh Peeples.

Town Council, Ward 4: Tamara Becker and Rick Ross.

Town Council, Ward 5: Chuck Dowd, David Ellis and Rob Guthrie.

The mayor is elected townwide, while council members are elected by voters in their wards.

Beaufort County transportation questions

Beaufort County voters will also answer two related transportation questions, each with a separate yes-or-no vote.

Question 1 asks whether to approve a 1% special sales and use tax for transportation projects, lasting no longer than nine years or until $780 million is collected, whichever comes first. The proposal allocates an estimated $326 million for intersection and safety projects, $205 million for widening projects and $249 million for resurfacing and dirt-road paving.

Question 2 asks whether to authorize up to $450 million in general obligation bonds, maturing over no more than nine years and payable from the sales tax described in Question 1, to fund projects in those categories.

Where to vote: Beaufort County

The following list includes every geographic precinct as posted to scVOTES as of Oct. 26. Precincts sharing a polling place are grouped together. All addresses are in South Carolina. Confirm your assignment at scVOTES.gov before traveling to your polling place.

Beaufort 1, Beaufort 2, Beaufort 3: USCB Boundary St. Gymnasium, 1100 Boundary St., Beaufort, SC 29902.

Belfair 1, Belfair 2: Belfair Sports & Lifestyle Campus, 1 Union Court, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Bluffton 1A: Red Cedar Elementary School, 10 Box Elder St., Bluffton, SC 29910.

Bluffton 1B, Bluffton 3, Bluffton 5E: Bluffton Library, 120 Palmetto Way, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Bluffton 1C, Bluffton 5D: Bluffton Recreation Center Gymnasium, 61 Ulmer Road, No. A, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Bluffton 1D: Rotary Community Center at Oscar Frazier Park, 11 Recreation Court, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Bluffton 2A, Bluffton 2E: Bluffton Middle School Gymnasium, 30 New Mustang Drive, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Bluffton 2B, Sandy Pointe: H.E. McCracken Middle School, 250 H.E. McCracken Circle, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Bluffton 2C, Bluffton 2F: The Barn at New Riverside, 30 Red Barn Drive, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Bluffton 2D: Pritchardville Elementary School, 9447 Evan Way, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Bluffton 4A: Waterside at Pepper Hall Club House, 142 Pasture St., Okatie, SC 29909.

Bluffton 4B, Bluffton 4E, Bluffton 6B: Bluffton High School Gymnasium, 12 H.E. McCracken Circle, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Bluffton 4C, Buckwalter 1, Buckwalter 2: Parkside Amenity at Hampton Lake — The Barn, 161 Flatwater Drive, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Bluffton 4D: Buckwalter Recreation Center, 905 Buckwalter Parkway, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Bluffton 4F, Bluffton 5B: St. Gregory the Great Parish Life Center, 32 Saint Gregory Drive, Bluffton, SC 29909.

Bluffton 5A, Bluffton 6A: River Ridge Academy, 3050 River Ridge Drive, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Bluffton 5C: First Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 10 Robertson St., Bluffton, SC 29910.

Bluffton 7A, Bluffton 7B: May River High School Athletic Foyer, 601 New Riverside Road, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Burton 1A: Broad River Elementary School, 474 Broad River Blvd., Beaufort, SC 29906.

Burton 1B: Battery Creek High School, 1 Blue Dolphin Drive, Beaufort, SC 29906.

Burton 1C: Habersham Park House, 2 Habersham Park, Beaufort, SC 29906.

Burton 1D: Joseph S. Shanklin Elementary School, 121 Morrall Drive, Beaufort, SC 29906.

Burton 2A, Burton 5B: Community Bible Church, 638 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort, SC 29906.

Burton 2B, Burton 5A: Shell Point Baptist Church, 871 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort, SC 29906.

Burton 2C: Love House Ministries, 423 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort, SC 29906.

Burton 2D: Garden Oaks Clubhouse, 2000 Salem Road, Beaufort, SC 29902.

Burton 3A: Robert Smalls Leadership Academy, 43 W.K. Alston Drive, Beaufort, SC 29906.

Burton 3B: New Hope Christian Church, 67 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort, SC 29906.

Burton 4: Burton Wells Recreation Center, 1 Middleton Rec Drive, Beaufort, SC 29906.

Chechessee 1: River Club of Callawassie, 201 Callawassie Drive, Okatie, SC 29909.

Chechessee 2, Riverbend 1, Riverbend 2: Okatie Elementary School Gymnasium, 53 Cherry Point Road, Okatie, SC 29909.

Chechessee 3: Thomas C. Barnwell Administrative Building, 721 Okatie Highway, Okatie, SC 29909.

Dale Lobeco: James J. Davis Early Childhood Center, 354 Keans Neck Road, Seabrook, SC 29940.

Daufuskie: Jane Hamilton School, 44 Old Haig Point Road, Daufuskie Island, SC 29915.

Hilton Head 10, Spanish Wells: Grace Community Church, 450 Spanish Wells Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.

Hilton Head 11: USCB Hilton Head Campus, Room 115, 1 Sand Shark Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Hilton Head 12: The Seabrook, 300 Woodhaven Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Hilton Head 13: Providence Presbyterian Church, 171 Cordillo Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Hilton Head 14, Hilton Head 15A, Hilton Head 15B: Sea Pines Community Center, 71 Lighthouse Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Hilton Head 1A, Hilton Head 5C: Christ Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 235 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.

Hilton Head 1B, Hilton Head 4D: Hilton Head School for Creative Arts, 10 Bus Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.

Hilton Head 2A: Indigo Pines, 110 Gardner Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.

Hilton Head 2B: First African Baptist Church, 70 Beach City Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.

Hilton Head 2C, Hilton Head 2E: Indigo Hall Facility, Indigo Run, 103 Berwick Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.

Hilton Head 2D: Hilton Head Library, 11 Beach City Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.

Hilton Head 3: Palmetto Hall Golf Club, 108 Fort Howell Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.

Hilton Head 4A: Dolphin Head Recreation Center, 171 Dolphin Head Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.

Hilton Head 4B: The Cypress Club, 20 Lady Slipper Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.

Hilton Head 4C, Hilton Head 5A, Hilton Head 5B: Plantation House, 235 Seabrook Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.

Hilton Head 6: Port Royal Beach House, 45 S. Port Royal Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Hilton Head 7A: Palmetto Dunes POA Conference Room, 16 Queens Folly Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Hilton Head 7B: Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Hilton Head 7C: Christ Lutheran Church, 829 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Hilton Head 8: St. Luke’s Church, 50 Pope Ave., Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Hilton Head 9A, Hilton Head 9C: TidePointe, A Vi Community, 700 Tidepointe Way, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Hilton Head 9B: Long Cove Club, 399 Long Cove Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Hilton Head 9D: Wexford Golf Club, 111 Wexford Club Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Lady’s Island 1A: Grace Chapel A.M.E. Church, 10 Holly Hall Road, Beaufort, SC 29907.

Lady’s Island 1B: Sea Island Presbyterian Church, 81 Ladys Island Drive, Beaufort, SC 29907.

Lady’s Island 2A, Lady’s Island 4C: Coosa Elementary School, 45 Middle Road, Beaufort, SC 29907.

Lady’s Island 2B, Lady’s Island 2C, Lady’s Island 2D: David Smith Community Center, 140 Coosaw River Drive, Beaufort, SC 29907.

Lady’s Island 3A, Lady’s Island 3C: Tidal Creek Fellowship, 290 Brickyard Point Road S., Beaufort, SC 29907.

Lady’s Island 3B: The Retreat at Lady’s Island, 9 Sunset Blvd., Beaufort, SC 29907.

Lady’s Island 4A: Lady’s Island Middle School, 30 Cougar Drive, Beaufort, SC 29907.

Lady’s Island 4B: Lady’s Island Elementary School, 73 Chowan Creek Bluff Road, Beaufort, SC 29907.

Moss Creek, Moss Creek 2: Moss Creek Bostwick Pavilion, 341 Moss Creek Drive, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Mossy Oaks 1A: Cornerstone Christian Church, 2301 First Blvd., Beaufort, SC 29902.

Mossy Oaks 1B: Beaufort Middle School, 2501 Mossy Oaks Road, Beaufort, SC 29902.

Mossy Oaks 2: Mossy Oaks Elementary School, 2510 Mossy Oaks Road, Beaufort, SC 29902.

New River 1, New River 3: Mill Creek Amenity Center, Okatie Room, 140 Colvin Drive, Bluffton, SC 29909.

New River 2, Pritchardville 1: Maye River Baptist Church, 3507 Okatie Highway, Bluffton, SC 29909.

Palmetto Bluff: Palmetto Bluff POA Meeting Room, 550 Old Palmetto Bluff Road, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Port Royal 1, Port Royal 2: Port Royal Town Hall, 700 Paris Ave., Port Royal, SC 29935.

Rose Hill 1, Rose Hill 2: Colleton Point Club House, 1 Pavillion Point Drive, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Seabrook 1: Beaufort County Public Works, 120 Shanklin Road, Beaufort, SC 29906.

Seabrook 2: Whale Branch Middle School, 2009 Trask Parkway, Seabrook, SC 29940.

Seabrook 3: Grays Hill Fire Department Station 82, 14 Bruce K. Smalls Drive, Beaufort, SC 29906.

Sheldon 1: Elijah Washington Medical Center, 211 Paige Point Road, Sheldon, SC 29941.

Sheldon 2: Booker T. Washington Community Center, 182 Booker T. Washington Circle, Yemassee, SC 29945.

St. Helena 1A: Saint Helena Branch Library, 6355 Jonathan Francis Sr. Road, Saint Helena Island, SC 29920.

St. Helena 1B: Scott Community Center, 242 Scott Hill Road, St. Helena Island, SC 29920.

St. Helena 1C, St. Helena 1D: Dataw Community Center, 43 Marina Drive, Saint Helena Island, SC 29920.

St. Helena 2A: Saint Helena Elementary School, 1025 Sea Island Parkway, St. Helena Island, SC 29920.

St. Helena 2B: Gloria Potts Community Center, 130 Seaside Road, St. Helena Island, SC 29920.

St. Helena 2C: Fripp Island Community Center, 205 Tarpon Blvd., Fripp Island, SC 29920.

Sun City 1, Sun City 2, Sun City 7, Sun City 8, Sun City 10: Pinckney Hall, 114 Sun City Lane, Bluffton, SC 29909.

Sun City 3, Sun City 4, Sun City 5, Sun City 6, Sun City 9: Magnolia Hall, 118 Sun City Lane, Bluffton, SC 29909.

County-wide Barrier-Free: 15 John Galt Road, Beaufort, SC 29906. Barrier Free polling places are for use of physically handicapped voters.

Where to vote: Jasper County

The following geographic precincts and addresses come from SCVotes website as of Oct. 26. All addresses are in South Carolina.

Coosawhatchie: Coosawhatchie Baptist Church, 3853 Morgan Dollar Road, Coosawhatchie, SC 29912.

Gillisonville: Gillisonville Baptist Church Social Hall, 10158 Grays Highway, Ridgeland, SC 29936.

Grahamville 1: Anglican Church Parrish, 2718 Bees Creek Road, Ridgeland, SC 29936.

Grahamville 2: Mt. Carmel Baptist Center, 3763 Bees Creek Road, Highway 13, Ridgeland, SC 29936.

Grays: Pine Level Baptist Church Social Hall, 2009 Pinelevel Church Road, Early Branch, SC 29916.

Hardeeville 1: St. Stephen Social Hall, 710 Main St., Hardeeville, SC 29927.

Hardeeville 2: Fisher Chapel U.M. Church, 445 Church Road, Highway 46, Hardeeville, SC 29927.

Hardeeville 3: Hilton Head Lakes Amenity Center, 2000 Club Way, Hardeeville, SC 29927.

Levy: Levy-Limehouse Community Center, 470 Mitchells Court, Hardeeville, SC 29927.

Margaritaville: Margaritaville Lake Club, 300 Harborside Drive, Hardeeville, SC 29927.

Okatie 1: BJWSA Community Room, 6 Snake Road, Okatie, SC 29909.

Okatie 2: Okatee Baptist Church Education Building, 5467 N. Okatie Highway, Ridgeland, SC 29936.

Pineland: Robertville Community Center, 9731 Cotton Hill Road, Pineland, SC 29934.

Ridgeland 1, Ridgeland 2, Ridgeland 3: Kingdom Touch Ministries Gymnasium, 6714 Tillman Road, Ridgeland, SC 29936.

Sun City: SCHH Lakehouse, 1251 Sgt. William Jasper Blvd., Bluffton, SC 29909.

Tillman: St. Matthew Baptist Church Social Hall, 1454 Tillman Road, Ridgeland, SC 29936.

County-wide Barrier-Free and Absentee Precinct: Jasper County Board of Elections and Voter Registration office, 1506 Grays Highway, Ridgeland, SC 29936.

For the latest polling assignment, an individual sample ballot or election results after polls close, visit scVOTES.gov.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.