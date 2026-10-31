ELECTION 2026: Hammond emphasizes online services, charity oversight in secretary of state race

Republican incumbent seeks another term, citing modernization and customer service; Democratic challenger did not respond to questionnaire

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond is seeking another four-year term in the Nov. 3 general election, emphasizing improvements to online government services, protections for charitable donors and continued modernization of his office.

Hammond, a Republican who has held the position since 2003, responded to a questionnaire from The Island News addressing business filings, artificial intelligence, charitable organizations, cybersecurity, public records, notary services and government transparency.

His Democratic challenger, Jason Belton, did not submit responses.

The secretary of state’s responsibilities include maintaining business records, administering corporate filings, registering charitable organizations, overseeing certain fundraising activities and providing services for notaries and businesses.

Hammond, 62, grew up in Spartanburg and graduated from Dorman High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Newberry College in 1986 and a master’s degree in education from Clemson University in 1988.

Before becoming secretary of state, Hammond worked as a criminal investigator with the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office from 1991 to 1996 and served as Spartanburg County clerk of court from 1997 to 2002.

First elected secretary of state in 2002, Hammond is seeking to continue the work he says has made the office more accessible to South Carolina residents and businesses.

Modernizing government services

Hammond identified improving customer service and expanding online access as central priorities for another term.

“My priorities are straightforward: continue improving customer service, make it easier for citizens and businesses to interact with state government, strengthen protections for charitable donors, continue to modernize technology and maintain accurate, accessible public records,” Hammond wrote.

He said the office has expanded electronic filing services for businesses, charitable organizations, trademarks and Uniform Commercial Code documents, along with other services traditionally requiring in-person or paper transactions.

According to Hammond, the office’s Business Filings Division accepts online submissions around the clock.

He said the office recently implemented an additional identity-verification process for online business filings to strengthen security while preserving electronic access.

Hammond also reported that the office is preparing to launch an artificial intelligence assistant that would answer questions about information and instructions available on its website 24 hours a day.

He said technology should be adopted when it improves services rather than simply because new tools are available.

Protecting charitable donors

Oversight of charitable organizations is another priority Hammond identified in his responses.

The secretary of state’s office administers and enforces South Carolina’s Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act, which establishes requirements for organizations and individuals soliciting charitable donations.

Hammond said residents deserve access to meaningful information about organizations requesting financial support.

“South Carolinians give millions of dollars to charitable organizations, and they deserve meaningful information about organizations soliciting their support,” he wrote.

He pointed to the office’s Give Smart SC application, which allows residents to research registered charities, review available financial information and submit complaints using mobile devices.

The office also provides educational resources, including online tutorials, to help charitable organizations understand filing requirements.

Business filings and cybersecurity

Hammond said his office has worked to make business filings more accessible while maintaining the accuracy of public records.

Online services include corporate filings, charitable organization registrations, trademark filings, Uniform Commercial Code filings, notary status changes and requests for certificates.

Hammond said the office’s filing fees have not increased in many years and described them as among the lowest in the country.

He also pointed to the agency’s Annual Accountability Report as a means of providing information about office performance.

On cybersecurity, Hammond said the office’s information technology department works to protect agency data from cyberattacks.

His responses emphasized the importance of maintaining secure electronic systems while allowing businesses and residents to access public records and government services.

Transparency and public access

Hammond said transparency and accountability remain priorities for his administration.

The secretary of state’s office maintains public records related to businesses and other registered entities, making access to accurate information an important part of its responsibilities.

Hammond said the office publishes annual reports on its website and monitors staffing needs to maintain customer service.

He also cited the department’s statewide training for notaries public, which provides information about their responsibilities and applicable requirements.

Hammond said his experience working with businesses, nonprofit organizations, attorneys, notaries, local governments and residents has shaped his approach to public service.

“That experience has given me a practical understanding of how important it is for government to be accessible, efficient, accountable and responsive to the people it serves,” he wrote.

Priorities for another term

Hammond said he is seeking reelection to continue improving government services and strengthening public protections.

He identified the expectations of residents and businesses as an ongoing challenge, particularly as more people seek to complete government transactions electronically.

His priorities include maintaining accessible public records, strengthening charitable oversight and continuing to improve the efficiency and security of online services.

“I believe the Secretary of State’s Office should be measured by whether it serves South Carolinians effectively,” Hammond wrote.

He said his goal is to maintain an office that is efficient, accountable, transparent and responsive while supporting businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout South Carolina.

South Carolina Secretary of State candidates

Jason Belton

Jason Belton, the Democratic candidate for secretary of state, did not respond to the questionnaire before the deadline. Mark Hammond

John Mark Hammond, 62, is the Republican incumbent seeking reelection as South Carolina secretary of state. Born in Lancaster, he grew up in Spartanburg, where he has lived for most of his life. He and his wife, Ginny, have three children and recently became grandparents.

Hammond graduated from Dorman High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Newberry College in 1986 and a master’s degree in education from Clemson University in 1988.

After completing training at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, he worked as a criminal investigator with the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office from 1991 to 1996. He served as Spartanburg County clerk of court from 1997 to 2002 before being elected South Carolina’s 41st secretary of state in 2002.

His community involvement includes service as a trustee of Spartanburg Methodist College from 2009 to 2015 and Newberry College from 2023 to 2025. He has received alumni recognition from Newberry College and the South Carolina Shrine Bowl.

His campaign website is www.Hammond4sc.com.

Candidate questionnaire responses

The following responses were submitted to The Island News by Mark Hammond, Republican candidate for South Carolina secretary of state. Responses have been edited only for grammar, spelling and Associated Press style where necessary. The substance and intent of the candidate’s answers have been preserved. Statements, opinions and allegations in the responses are those of the candidate.

1. Businesses rely on the Secretary of State for formation documents, corporate records, certificates and Uniform Commercial Code filings. What would you do to improve filing speed, accuracy, customer service and access for businesses of different sizes?

Hammond: My priorities are straightforward: continue improving customer service, make it easier for citizens and businesses to interact with state government, strengthen protections for charitable donors, continue to modernize technology and maintain accurate, accessible public records.

South Carolina is experiencing continued economic growth, and the Secretary of State’s Office should make it as straightforward as possible for legitimate businesses and organizations to establish themselves, comply with state requirements and operate successfully.

Technology should be used not simply because it is available, but because it makes government work better for the people who rely on it. That means secure online services, straightforward processes, accessible information and systems that are designed around the needs of the customer.

2. Artificial intelligence and automated tools can make it easier to impersonate business owners, generate fraudulent documents, create deceptive companies or charities and submit large numbers of false filings. What safeguards should the office use to authenticate filers, identify AI-assisted or automated fraud and alert affected businesses? How should the office correct unauthorized records, share evidence with law enforcement and protect legitimate users from unnecessary delays or disclosure of sensitive information?

Hammond: To assist our customers with information about the office, we are in the process of launching an AI assistant that will allow us to serve customers 24/7 to have questions answered that pertain to the information and instructions that are on our website at www.scos.com.

3. How should the office monitor charitable organizations, professional fundraisers and nonprofit raffles? What information should donors be able to review, and when should the office pursue fines, suspension or other enforcement action?

Hammond: The secretary of state enforces the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act. This is an important responsibility in protecting charitable donors.

South Carolinians give millions of dollars to charitable organizations, and they deserve meaningful information about organizations soliciting their support.

Our office enforces the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act to hold those soliciting donations accountable pursuant to the statutory requirements of the act.

The office also provides educational information for charitable organizations, including our online video tutorials for charities using the office’s online filing system.

The creation of our Give Smart SC app helps donors research registered charities, review available financial information and file complaints, all through their mobile devices.

4. Are current filing fees and penalties appropriate? What measurable service standards would you establish for processing filings, resolving complaints and answering public inquiries, and how would you report performance to the public?

Hammond: The Secretary of State’s Office reports its performance to the public through our agency’s Annual Accountability Report.

The office’s filing fees have not increased in many years. Our fees are some of the lowest in the country.

5. What investments are needed to modernize the office’s online filing and search systems? How would you protect sensitive information, maintain service during a cyberattack and notify businesses or residents if data are compromised?

Hammond: Our Business Filings Division never closes because customers may file online 24/7.

During my tenure, I have continued to create and expand online filing services for all customers.

Our online filing services include corporate and other business filings, Uniform Commercial Code filings, charities and raffles online filing services, trademarks, notary status changes and requests for certificates, etc.

All information filed in the Secretary of State’s Office is public record. Our IT department works to protect the office’s data from cyberattacks.

6. Many records filed with the office are public, but filings may also contain personal information. How would you balance public access, record accuracy and privacy? What procedures should exist for correcting or removing improperly submitted sensitive information?

Hammond: Information filed in the Secretary of State’s Office is public record.

7. What changes, if any, are needed in the commissioning, education and oversight of traditional and electronic notaries? How should the state address fraud while keeping notarization accessible?

Hammond: The Secretary of State’s Office provides statewide notary public training throughout the year to educate all notaries public in South Carolina.

We also provide information for notaries public on our website.

8. How would you ensure laws governing businesses, charities, trademarks and other filings are enforced consistently? What due-process protections should apply before the office rejects, suspends or penalizes an organization?

Hammond: The duties of the office are statutorily mandated, and staff follow statutory requirements.

9. What financial, enforcement and performance information should the office publish regularly? How would you evaluate staffing, technology, procurement and internal controls within the agency?

Hammond: The office publishes reports annually on its website that show accountability and transparency.

Management and staff work closely together to monitor staffing needs in order to provide our excellent customer service.

10. What do you believe you would bring to the Secretary of State’s Office, and what should voters know about your priorities for improving its services during the next four years?

Hammond: South Carolina has been my home for my entire life, and public service has been the focus of my professional career.

I grew up in Spartanburg and graduated from Dorman High School. I earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Newberry College in 1986 and a master’s degree in education from Clemson University in 1988.

After completing special basic training at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, I worked as a criminal investigator with the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, assisting prosecutors from 1991 through 1996.

I then served as clerk of court for Spartanburg County from 1997 to 2002. In 2002, I was elected South Carolina’s 41st secretary of state. I have proudly continued to serve the citizens of the state since that time.

I have had the opportunity to work with businesses, nonprofit organizations, attorneys, notaries, local governments and citizens throughout our state.

That experience has given me a practical understanding of how important it is for government to be accessible, efficient, accountable and responsive to the people it serves.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.