Scott Street bakery adds whole cakes to its menu after two soft openings

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Beaufort Baking Company held its grand opening Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 211 Scott Street in downtown Beaufort, following two soft openings last week that left the bakery’s shelves empty by closing time.

Owner Jake Higgins said cinnamon rolls were the most popular item during the soft openings on Nov. 11 and 13. The bakery sold hundreds of scones, he said, and staff kept baking more throughout the day. Cookies also sold out. Beaufort Baking Company Executive Pastry Allison Foneca transfers dough from a large mixer while prepping baked goods on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in anticipation of the bakery’s grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The bakery is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with extended hours from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings. Amber Hewitt/The Island News

The bakery offered some cake slices during the soft openings and expanded its selection for the grand opening to include whole cakes and more cake slices. It also takes orders for wedding cakes. Higgins said wedding venues in Beaufort and Jasper counties had already contacted the bakery about pricing.

“Everything is made from scratch,” Higgins said.

The bakery occupies the former Sunshine & Sass Clothing Boutique next to Blackstone’s Cafe. Higgins, who also owns Blackstone’s and is the publisher of The Island News, said crews spent a little more than two months turning the former retail space into a bakery with a full kitchen and seating. He expects the shop to employ about 14 people, most of them part time.

Higgins said the bakery was inspired by a neighborhood shop he visited growing up in Baltimore. He remembers its sounds and smells and how everything he touched seemed to feel like flour. During the soft openings, he said, his favorite part was seeing customers smile as they recalled bakeries they had visited as children.

The bakery is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with additional hours from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed Mondays.

Editor’s note: In the interest of full disclosure, Jake Higgins, owner of the Beaufort Baking Company, is the owner of Higgins Media Group LLC and the publisher of The Island News.