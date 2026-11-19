Beaufort County Magistrate Nancy Sadler found insufficient evidence to send the traffic charge to the jury

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Beaufort County Magistrate Nancy Sadler granted a directed verdict in favor of Patricia D. Lopez Mendez on Thursday, Nov. 12, ending her trial on a traffic charge stemming from the July 17 crash that killed 31-year-old bicyclist Christopher Alan James on Trask Parkway.

Lopez Mendez, of Beaufort, had pleaded not guilty to driving too fast for conditions. Sandler ruled after the state presented its witnesses and excused the jurors before they deliberated.

James, of Wrens, Ga., was riding north on U.S. 21 near Stroban Road, pulling an orange cargo trailer behind his bicycle. The South Carolina Highway Patrol concluded that a Toyota Highlander struck him from behind near the right edge of the travel lane. He died at the scene.

Patricia D. Lopez Mendez, center, talks with her attorney Christopher Dore, right, during her trial on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Magistrate Court for the traffic charge stemming from the July 17 crash that killed 31-year-old bicyclist Christopher James on Trask Parkway. The judge granted a directed verdict in favor of Lopez Mendez for the charge of driving too fast for the conditions. Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Why the judge ruled for the defense

Christopher Dore, Lopez Mendez’s lead defense attorney, moved for a directed verdict after the state rested. In arguing for the motion, the defense pointed to Linda Dickson’s testimony that she believed her husband was driving the speed limit as their vehicle approached the Highlander. The defense argued that her account suggested the SUV was traveling below the posted limit and that the collision alone did not establish that Lopez Mendez was driving too fast for conditions.

Trooper Cesar A. Cuata Hernandez testified that he found Lopez Mendez’s driver’s license inside the Highlander and that she confirmed at Beaufort Memorial Hospital that it was hers. Dore argued that the exchange established her identity but left unanswered whether she was driving when the SUV struck James. The state argued that the witness testimony, the license and the hospital interview together identified her as the driver. Sandler said she believed the trooper had identified Lopez Mendez in his testimony.

Sadler then questioned what the testimony established about how the crash occurred. Linda Dickson, who was riding with her husband behind the Highlander, testified that she saw debris fly and the SUV pull over. Sadler noted that Dickson had described seeing debris and sparks but said the testimony did not explain how the collision happened.

The state pointed to damage to the front of the SUV and argued that James’ presence on a straight stretch of highway required Lopez Mendez to slow down. South Carolina law requires drivers to travel at a speed that is reasonable and prudent for the conditions, even when they are within the posted limit. The Highway Patrol’s crash report estimated the Highlander was traveling 60 mph, the posted limit on that stretch of Trask Parkway.

Sadler noted that some photos and video discussed in court had not been admitted into evidence. When the state asked whether jurors could decide the charge based on what they had heard, Sadler said there had to be a link between the evidence and the alleged violation. She granted the defense motion and excused the jury.

‘There needs to be some kind of accountability’

After Sadler excused the jury, Shirley James recalled why her son had returned to Beaufort County, where the family once owned a home on Bay Point Road. He had come to watch the Fourth of July fireworks. While he was here, he sent her a text.

“Mom, I’m living my best life,” she recalled him writing.

Shirley James said her son would pack his camping gear into his trailer, get on his bicycle and go see the world. She said she had never wanted Lopez Mendez jailed. She wanted a consequence for the crash that killed her son.

Anthony Dore told her, “I’m very sorry for your loss.”

Speaking with The Island News after the trial, Christopher Dore called the crash a tragedy and said he had recently lost a family member in a car crash.

“We’re just sorry for her loss,” he said.

In October, Shirley and Michael James and their son Marc told The Island News they had reviewed police records, photographs and dashcam footage to understand how troopers investigated the crash and why it resulted in three traffic citations. The crash report recorded no improper action by Chris. The family also questioned how investigators ruled out impairment. A trooper reported observing no outward signs of impairment, and the records reviewed by The Island News contained no completed field sobriety test.

“Accidents happen every day,” Shirley James said after the jury was excused. “But there needs to be some kind of accountability, some kind of consequence.”