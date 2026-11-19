Nov. 8, 2026

Beaufort

VICTORIA FALLS, Zimbabwe — John Ed Horne Jr. of Beaufort, S.C., died suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, while traveling in Africa. His beloved wife of 46 years, Dr. Lisa Conrad Horne, was by his side. He was 73.

John was born and spent his childhood in Wilson, N.C., the son of John E. Horne Sr. and Pluma Narron Horne. He was a 1971 graduate of Fike High School, where he played baseball. He then attended N.C. State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in textile management in 1975 and contracting the lifelong affliction of being a Wolfpack fan.

After graduation, he took a job at Frank Ix and Sons, a textile manufacturing company in Lexington, N.C. It was in that city he met Lisa and her young son Michael Lewis Biesecker. They married in 1980, later adding sons Adam Anderson Horne and Alex Conrad Horne to the family.

John became a fixture in his adopted hometown, owning and operating several local businesses and serving on the Lexington City Council. Not one to shirk from a challenge, he also served as the longtime chair of the Democratic Party in deep red Davidson County.

He was a member of First Lutheran Church before defecting across the street to the First Presbyterian Church, where he served as youth group leader and pitmaster of the annual pig pickin’.

John could frequently be seen holding court with good friends in a corner booth at the Barbecue Center mornings before work. He was also active in the Kiwanis Club and frequently played golf at the Lexington Municipal Club. He loved a single-barrel bourbon and a succession of dogs that were his constant companions: Buckshot, Brillo and Whaley.

After their sons were grown, John and Lisa bought a vacation home in Beaufort not far from the banks of the Coosaw River. As they began spending more and more time in the Lowcountry, the couple made the difficult decision to sell their home in Lexington and become full-time residents of the other Carolina.

They became frequent travelers in retirement, traversing the globe to bucket list destinations in Europe, Asia and the Americas. In the days before his death, John and Lisa were on a three-week safari in Africa to see such endangered wildlife as elephants, hippos and lions. He died while traveling on the Rovos Railway between Victoria Falls and Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his older sister, Sandra Horne Benton Griffin (Butch) of Raleigh.

He is survived by his wife Lisa Horne, his sister Jane Brinson (Ron) of Cedar Point and his brother-in-law John Conrad (Sabrina) of Lexington. He is also survived by his sons Michael Biesecker (Colleen) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Lt. Col. Adam Horne, USMC ret. (Leigh Anne) of Pfafftown, N.C.; and Lt. Col. Alex Horne, USMC (Margaret) of Leonardtown, Md.; as well as eight grandchildren: Max Biesecker, Sam Biesecker, Rae Biesecker, Gunner Horne, Riley Horne, Caroline Horne, Benton Horne and Virginia Horne.

A memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, at First Presbyterian Church, 410 Church Street, Beaufort, S.C. 29902. In lieu of flowers, any memorials can be made in John’s name to the building fund at the church, where he was an elder.