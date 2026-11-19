James “Jimmy” Wiggins leaves behind decades of memories, friendships and service

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

BEAUFORT — James Robert “Jimmy” Wiggins survived combat in Vietnam, returned home to spend decades teaching Beaufort children and devoted his retirement to training hunting dogs, enjoying the outdoors and spending time with friends.

On Friday, Nov. 6, the 76-year-old Beaufort man was killed in a head-on collision on Lady’s Island while reportedly on his way to a rodeo.

In the days since his death, former students, colleagues, neighbors and friends have shared memories of a man whose influence extended far beyond the classroom, remembering him as a dedicated teacher, decorated veteran and someone who became part of the fabric of their everyday lives.

“Jimmie Wiggins was salt of the earth,” Kirk Dempsey wrote in a social media tribute.

Wendy Nilsen Pollitzer Long described Wiggins as “one of the finest men I ever knew.”

“He shouldn’t have left this earth like this,” she wrote.

A lifetime of service

Wiggins was born Sept. 7, 1950, in Quantico, Va., to Thomas Boyd Wiggins Sr. and Betty Jean Henderson Wiggins.

According to his obituary, he served in Vietnam with Charlie Company, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile). During his military service, he earned the Combat Infantryman Badge, two Bronze Star Medals and a Purple Heart after being wounded in action.

After returning from Vietnam, Wiggins worked in forestry before finding his calling in education.

He taught at Beaufort Elementary School during the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, spending much of his professional life helping educate generations of Beaufort children.

His obituary described a man who took pride in watching his students grow and succeed, finding fulfillment in knowing that the lessons he taught could make a difference in their lives.

Former students remembered him as a teacher who maintained high expectations while earning their respect.

“He was my fifth grade teacher. He was a good man,” Shivhan Stanley Sims wrote.

Katelynn Brock recalled a teacher whose lessons stayed with her long after she left elementary school.

“He was a stern but great teacher. I learned a lot from him,” Brock wrote.

Others recognized his name immediately when news of the fatal crash began circulating, sharing memories of their own experiences in his classroom or those of their children.

More than a teacher

For Amy DeStefano Matthews, Wiggins was more than a former teacher or familiar face around Beaufort. He had been her neighbor for 25 years and had become an extended member of her family.

Matthews said Wiggins lived directly across the street and was a regular presence at family gatherings, including birthdays, football get-togethers and holidays.

When her oldest child attended prekindergarten at Beaufort Elementary, Wiggins would check on him at school and report back to the family.

“He was an amazing human,” Matthews wrote.

Those relationships continued long after Wiggins retired from teaching.

According to his obituary, he spent much of his retirement training hunting dogs and participating in activities at The Temple of Sport Hunting Club. He enjoyed spending time at the kennels and visiting with friends he had made throughout his years in Beaufort.

His love of dogs and the outdoors became another way for him to share his knowledge and spend time with others.

Bonita Wreden remembered Wiggins as a kind and considerate man who watched her grandchildren grow up and cared deeply for the people and animals around him.

“A sweet person who watched my grandchildren grow through their phases, and loved the dogs and everyone around him,” Wreden wrote.

She said his absence was particularly painful for those gathering at the annual Temple of Sport event.

Wiggins was also a familiar face at a local bagel shop, where he regularly joined other customers on Friday mornings.

“He was a regular at the bagel shop. One of our Friday morning guys,” Rainey Schott-Donato wrote. “Really upsetting.”

Those ordinary routines — stopping for breakfast, checking on neighbors, spending time with friends and working with his dogs — are among the memories people have shared since his death.

A fatal crash and pending charges

Matthews said Wiggins had been traveling to a rodeo on the afternoon of the crash. In a particularly painful detail, she said her youngest child had originally been expected to accompany him.

“Our youngest was supposed to drive with him,” Matthews wrote, reflecting on how a different departure time might have changed what happened.

The collision occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, on U.S. Highway 21 near Kemmerlin Lane on Lady’s Island.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), a southbound 2007 Toyota SUV crossed the center line and struck Wiggins’ northbound 2000 GMC pickup head-on.

Both drivers were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Wiggins died at 4:05 p.m. from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

Bowen Bryant Hill, 19, of Lady’s Island, was arrested in connection with the collision and charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death.

According to Beaufort County court records, Hill was granted a $100,000 surety bond Nov. 7, which was posted the following day through Larry Bail Bonding/Palmetto Surety.

Hill also has a separate case pending in Beaufort Magistrate Court, with a $465 personal recognizance bond recorded Nov. 7. The court’s public index also lists another traffic case filed Nov. 12, although the charge was not visible in the records reviewed.

The felony DUI case remains pending in Beaufort County General Sessions Court. Court records list a criminal/traffic court appearance for Hill at 10 a.m. Jan. 6, 2027.

Hill has not been convicted in connection with the crash.

The collision shut down both lanes of Lady’s Island Drive near Palmetto State Bank, creating extensive traffic delays across Lady’s Island and surrounding routes during the Friday afternoon commute.

For many motorists, the backups were their first indication that something serious had happened.

Carol Lucas said she encountered the traffic while returning home from Port Royal and initially believed it was related to First Friday activities downtown. As she approached the crash scene, however, she realized the situation was far more serious.

After learning what had happened, Lucas said she found herself thinking about Wiggins and his family while traveling the same stretch of road in the days that followed.

“A man is dead…needlessly,” she wrote, urging drivers to slow down and pay attention.

The circumstances of Wiggins’ death have prompted grief, anger and questions about impaired driving, particularly because the driver accused in the crash was 19 years old.

Some residents have questioned how an underage driver allegedly obtained alcohol and expressed concern about the bond granted in the case. Others have urged compassion for everyone affected while emphasizing the importance of accountability.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving South Carolina also responded publicly to the crash, offering condolences to the families and loved ones affected and reminding residents that the organization provides free victim services, including emotional support and advocacy.

For those who knew Wiggins, however, the focus has remained on the man they lost.

Matthews said the news was especially difficult because Wiggins had been such a constant presence in her family’s life.

“He has been my neighbor (basically family) for 25 years and this is so heartbreaking,” she wrote.

Others remembered him as a colleague, friend and teacher whose influence stretched across generations.

Carmen Sauls Bell, who worked with Wiggins at Beaufort Elementary, described him as an amazing co-worker.

Former students continued to share memories of his classroom, while neighbors recalled the many small ways he had become part of their lives.

His death came just days before Veterans Day, adding another layer of poignancy to the loss of a man who had survived combat and returned home to dedicate much of his life to serving his community.

Wiggins is survived by his son, Josef Ross Wiggins; brother, Thomas Boyd Wiggins Jr.; sister, Barbara Meyer; daughter-in-law, Heather Dawn Chapman Wiggins; and two grandchildren, Jessica Rose Wiggins and Benjamin Thomas Wiggins.

His family was to receive friends at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Anderson Funeral Home. A funeral service followed in the Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel, with burial at Beaufort National Cemetery and military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Open Land Trust to help preserve the natural beauty of Beaufort for future generations.

For the community he called home, Wiggins leaves behind more than the record of a decorated soldier or the legacy of a longtime educator.

He leaves former students who still remember his lessons, neighbors who considered him family, friends who expected to see him at breakfast and fellow outdoorsmen who shared his love of hunting dogs.

And for many of them, the ordinary moments they shared with him are what they will miss most.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.