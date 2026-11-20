Students were sent home early Friday after Dominion Energy told the school repairs would take hours

Staff Reports

The Island News

Beaufort Middle School dismissed students at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, after a squirrel chewed through a power line, causing a partial outage, according to a notice to families.

In an 11 a.m. update, the school said Dominion Energy had told staff it would take hours to make the repairs needed to restore power. The school said it could not safely resume normal operations with the building only partially powered.

The outage also knocked out the school’s regular phone lines. The school directed families who needed to reach the front office to call 843-322-5700.