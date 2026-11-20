Staff reports

The effort to improve the living conditions of Tom Allen, “The Waving Man,” passed a milestone last week when, on behalf of the BCBCC Center for Culture and Commerce, Marilyn Harris, the group’s executive director, put down $2,500 for Allen on a new 2026 model Clayton Homes mobile home. Harris is leading the coordination of the efforts on Mr. Allen’s behalf.

The money was a part of the $32,410 that has been raised by Allen’s admirers using a GoFundMe page that was set up to improve his housing situation.

“The GoFundMe page was originally set up to get Mr. Tom a new porch and maybe to make some repairs to his 1970’s trailer, which badly needs major roof, floor and other repairs,” said Sarah Sanford, who set up the page. “But the response from the community was so generous that with its continuing support, the community is going to buy Mr. Tom a new mobile home.”

The “max Red Tag discounted” cost of the new mobile home is $32,345. According to an update on Allen’s GoFundMe page, it has taken several months to clear the way for the demolition of Mr. Tom’s 1970’s trailer because it had no serial number nor other identifying number and its title had been lost. Those details necessitated considerable attention from Derrick Gilbert, the Beaufort attorney who has been giving his time to the project. His efforts cleared the way on Oct. 22 for Beaufort County to be able to issue a demolition permit.

“Derrick’s been great; Clayton Homes gave us a great discount; Doray Builders slashed their move-and-set price; Doug Trogdon did us a survey for nothing; Beaufort County’s been great; we’re getting there,” Harris said. “Now we’re just grappling with the rest of the soft costs.”

The new mobile home still needs an HVAC unit, a dirt pad, and its plumbing and electricity hooked up. In addition, there are dump fees for the disposal of the old trailer. All that comes to another $7,500 that must be raised to finish the job, Harris said.

The GoFundMe link is https://gofund.me/35c0096fa.

“The weather’s about to turn cold,” Harris added last week. “Our goal is to get Mr. Tom into his new home before it does.”