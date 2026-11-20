By Tony Kukulich

The Island News

HILTON HEAD ISLAND — If there was any question that Hilton Head residents were anxiously anticipating the opening of the town’s new Food Lion, one only needs to consider this tidbit. The first customers got in line an hour and a half before sunrise on that cool Wednesday, Nov. 11 morning.

Thought of another way, those early birds were in line two-and-a-half hours before the store was scheduled to open. The line eventually stretched well into the newly paved parking lot with some 200 people waiting to be among the first to shop in the island’s newest grocery store.

“I used to shop at the Food Lion in Bluffton, S.C., but (I) work across the street from this one,” said Gail Small, who, having arrived at 5:15 a.m., was at the head of the line. “This will be amazing for the community.”

Located at 93 Matthews Drive, the new store is the first Food Lion in the Hilton Head Island community in more than a decade. It’s the 22nd Food Lion in the Greater Savannah area and the ninth store opening this year across the chain’s 10-state footprint.

Tom Perry, Food Lion’s director of operations for the Savannah area discussed the decision to return to Hilton Head.

“We’ve been here once before, and we’re back again. We exited at some point. We found our way, rebranded ourselves and now it’s so good to be back in the community,” Perry said.

The new store’s design is intended to be a reflection of Food Lion’s commitment to a positive shopping experience for its customers. Shoppers can expect to find a wide assortment of products, including ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook and ready-to-heat meal solutions, fresh produce, quality meats, and a variety of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items.

In addition to in-store shopping customers can request pickup or home delivery through the Food Lion To Go website or app. Delivery through Instacart, DoorDash and Uber Eats is another option for customers.

“Our strategy is very simple,” Perry said. “Easy. Fresh. Affordable. You can count on Food Lion every day.”

At opening, the store had hired about 70 people, mostly from the Hilton Head and Bluffton area. According to Perry, more hires can be expected.

“I’m proud of my team and all the work that’s gone into getting this store ready. We want to be more than just a place for neighbors to shop. We want to be part of the community, get to know our customers and make a positive impact in the area,” said Eric Kimbrell, the location’s new store manager.

As part of Food Lion’s commitment to reducing local food insecurity, the store made a $2,500 donation to the Hilton Head-based Second Helpings from the corporation’s hunger relief platform, Food Lion Feeds. Additionally, Second Helpings will regularly collect food from the store to distribute to neighbors experiencing hunger. Donating unsaleable, edible food that might otherwise go to waste gives residents access to nutritious food.

In 2000, Food Lion was the first grocery retailer in the country to establish a food rescue program with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.

Second Helpings operates eight food pantries. According to Executive Director Amy Colin, the agency is meeting the needs of about 35% of families experiencing food insecurity.

“For us, we primarily rescue food from grocery stores. This partnership with Food Lion will allow us to give extra food to people who need supplemental food just to make ends meet,” Colin said.

One unusual facet of the new location is that it was previously home to local ospreys. Working with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, construction was scheduled around the nesting activity. Monitoring was done to ensure the hatchlings were not put under undue stress from construction activity. Further, a nesting platform equipped with a predator shield will be erected to allow the birds to continue to nest on the site.

Ospreys start migrating out of the area in late summer. They will return in the spring.

“It was important for us to do the right thing in protecting these birds,” said Keith Thompson, Manager, Construction, at Ahold Delhaize USA, Food Lion’s parent corporation. “The community stayed on us about it, and we are happy to be working with Palmetto Electric to get the pole in place. They will be delivering the pole soon, and Food Lion already has the perch ready.”

You can reach Tony Kukulich at tkukulich@theislandnews.com or at 854-257-8125.