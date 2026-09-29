Election 2026: Andrews visits Beaufort

Annie Andrews, the Democratic candidate running for the U.S. Senate seat that belonged to the late Lindsay Graham, was in Beaufort on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, for a fundraising event at the Dolphin Room at the Best Western Quality Inn on Bay Street.

The Charleston pediatrician who is scheduled to meet her Republican opposition Darline Graham Nordan in a televised debate Oct. 11, spent her visit outlining her priorities and shaking hands.

Photos by Lolita Huckaby/The Island News

Supporter Bud Barger talks with Annie Andrews, the Democratic candidate running for the U.S. Senate seat that belonged to the late Lindsay Graham, who was in Beaufort on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, for a fundraising event at the Dolphin Room at the Best Western Quality Inn on Bay Street. The Charleston pediatrician who is scheduled to meet her Republican opposition Darline Graham Nordan in a televised debate Oct. 11, spent her visit outlining her priorities and shaking hands. Lolita Huckaby/The Island News
Supporters Bill Harvey, left, and Chris Ward, right, are pictured with Annie Andrews, the Democratic candidate running for the U.S. Senate seat that belonged to the late Lindsay Graham, who was in Beaufort on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, for a fundraising event at the Dolphin Room at the Best Western Quality Inn on Bay Street. The Charleston pediatrician who is scheduled to meet her Republican opposition Darline Graham Nordan in a televised debate Oct. 11, spent her visit outlining her priorities and shaking hands. Lolita Huckaby/The Island News