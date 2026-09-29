Election 2026: Andrews visits Beaufort

Annie Andrews, the Democratic candidate running for the U.S. Senate seat that belonged to the late Lindsay Graham, was in Beaufort on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, for a fundraising event at the Dolphin Room at the Best Western Quality Inn on Bay Street.

The Charleston pediatrician who is scheduled to meet her Republican opposition Darline Graham Nordan in a televised debate Oct. 11, spent her visit outlining her priorities and shaking hands.