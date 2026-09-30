HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: BA bounces back, stuns Stingrays

LowcoSports.com

After being knocked to the canvas by Colleton Prep a week earlier, the Beaufort Academy football team got up swinging on Friday.

The Eagles found their footing on offense and outgunned the Cross Stingrays in a 45-31 shootout at Merritt Field.

Nic Shuford Jr. rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns and went 10-for-16 passing for 117 yards with two touchdowns and an interception to lead BA to its best offensive output of the season. Shuford threw touchdown passes to Tyler Roberthom and Allen Coaxum, and Terry Dortch rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries for the Eagles.

After a rocky start to the season, BA (2-4) takes some positive momentum into its bye week before opening SCISA Region 2-1A play at home against Holly Hill Academy on Oct. 9.

If the newfound offensive prowess carries over to region play, the Eagles are well-positioned to challenge Dorchester Academy for the region title and to host a playoff game.

Dolphins, Warriors, Eagles to open region play

Whether you’re 5-0, like Battery Creek, or looking for your second win, like Whale Branch and Beaufort, is no longer relevant. Region play brings a clean slate and higher stakes as teams try to punch their tickets to the SCHSL’s trimmed-down playoffs.

Battery Creek made its debut in the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll last week, checking in at No. 10 in Class 3A after the program’s first 5-0 start since 1980, but this week’s region opener at Academic Magnet still feels something like a must-win if the Dolphins are really going to compete in Region 5-2A. A program-record sixth straight win to start the season would set up Battery Creek for a home showdown with Woodland on Oct. 9.

The Beaufort Eagles open Region 6-4A play at home against Bluffton, and both teams are in desperate need of a win after lopsided losses to their rivals. The Eagles (1-4) had a week off after their 42-18 loss at Battery Creek, so they should be well-rested and prepared to take their best shot at a Bobcats team that followed up a disappointing non-region slate with a 57-12 drubbing by rival Hilton Head.

It’s been a roller-coaster ride for Whale Branch, which blanked Barnwell for its first win one week and found itself on the wrong end of a lopsided shutout against Woodland the next. The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Warriors, who host region favorite Hampton County on Friday.

Whale Branch (1-4) will have its hands full trying to stop Hurricanes star Nigil Fripp, who has rushed for 1,320 yards in six games this season, including 915 yards and 10 touchdowns in the past three games.

SCORES & SCHEDULE Friday, Sept. 25

Hilton Head Prep 22, Thomas Heyward 14

Porter-Gaud 47, John Paul II 0

HHCA 31, Colleton Prep 28

North Augusta 55, May River 19

Beaufort Academy 45, Cross Schools 31

Baptist Hill 36, Ridgeland 0

Hilton Head 57, Bluffton 12

Hanahan 28, Colleton County 3

Hampton County 34, Christ Church 20

Woodland 48, Whale Branch 0

Hardeeville 76, Burke 0



Friday, Oct. 2

Ridgeland (1-5, 0-0) at Hardeeville (3-2, 0-0), 7 p.m.

Bluffton (2-4, 0-1) at Beaufort (1-4, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Hilton Head (5-1, 1-0) at Lucy Beckham (3-2, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

May River (3-2, 0-0) at Colleton Co. (1-4, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Battery Creek (5-0, 0-0) at Academic Magnet (4-1, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Hampton Co. (4-2, 0-0) at Whale Branch (1-4, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Colleton Prep (6-1) at Dorchester Academy (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

John Paul II (0-5, 0-3) at Northwood Academy (4-2, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Hilton Head Prep (1-5) at First Baptist (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

Patrick Henry (4-1, 0-0) at Calhoun Academy (3-1, 1-0) 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Heyward (1-5, 0-0) at Dillon Christian (4-2, 0-0) 7:30 p.m.