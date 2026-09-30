The shrimp are back! 32nd Beaufort Shrimp Festival kicks off Friday

By Mike McCombs

The Island News

One of Beaufort’s biggest weekends starts Friday, Oct. 2, when the Beaufort Shrimp Festival returns to Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park for the 32nd time, kicking off two days filled with fresh local shrimp and fun.

“It’s a way we get to celebrate the shrimping industry and the people that really make Beaufort Beaufort,” said Sarah Sutton, the City of Beaufort’s Downtown Manager and the Director of Mainstreet Beaufort. “We really wouldn’t be what we are today without our working waterways. All of the shrimp [at the festival] is local shrimp. We check where our vendors get their shrimp from because we want to support our local shrimpers and the local economy.”

But it’s not just about the shrimp.

“For us, putting on these festivals, it’s all about having something for the community and coming together, feeling a sense of pride, a sense of community,” Sutton said. “It’s a great way to bring everyone together. You can see people you haven’t seen all year, you can come together and have fun.”

Attendees can get the festival started by exploring the wares made by talented artisans at the Art & Crafts Market, which opens Friday at noon and runs until 6 p.m.

Then, while they eat shrimp, festival-goers can enjoy live musical performances by Anna Barnes at 5:15 p.m., and The Reflex, a Duran Duran tribute band, at 7:30 p.m. Festival goers show off shrimp they purchased at the 31st annual Beaufort Shrimp Festival on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/FILE/The Island News

Saturday’s events begin with with the iconic Run Forrest Run 5K at 8 a.m., the first race in the Beaufort Triple Crown. Runners will cross the Woods Memorial Bridge, featured in the movie Forrest Gump, and can snap photos with a Forrest Gump impersonator at the start and finish line.

The Woods Memorial Bridge will be closed to traffic for a short time during the race.

Also taking place on Saturday is the Shrimp Showdown, a partnership between the City of Beaufort and the Beaufort Area Hospitality Association (BAHA). Local restaurants at the festival will put their best shrimp dishes to the test, with judges casting their votes Saturday morning. The winner of Beaufort’s Shrimp Showdown will be announced Saturday afternoon.

The festival this year, appropriately, coincides with the beginning of BAHA’s “Only From Our Waters” endeavor.

According to BAHA Executive Director Ashlee Houck, area restaurants that have agreed to sell only local shrimp (as well as only American shrimp) will sport an “Only From Our Waters” decal.

“You’re going to start seeing decals shortly,” Houck said. “I’m in the process of getting them out and people are getting them up.”

The idea for the program began with a discussion in March 2025, when other Lowcountry restaurants-goers, particularly in Charleston, were dealing with restaurants selling foreign shrimp marketed as local.

“We had a discussion about collectively bringing everyone together and showcasing a local product,” Houck said. “No fighting, no disconnect, no blame.”

After educating themselves about seafood and how it is supplied, they came up with the sticker program. More than 25 restaurants locally will take part in the program. Outside of the cost of shrimp, there is no additional cost to the businesses.

Houck said some local restaurants have committed to selling a wild-caught local shrimp product, while some have committed to simply selling a verified American product for now while the local shrimp industry rebuilds. And some others, a small minority, will continue to sell the farm-raised foreign products they sell now.

Houck said the goal isn’t to hurt businesses.

“But I want honesty,” Houck said, adding it will soon be the law, “and I want to support American jobs and our working waterfronts.”

Kids Corner runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a HIS Radio photo booth, face painting and a comedy stunt show. Live entertainment on Saturday includes Peach Patrol at 11:15 a.m., the Parris Island Marine Corps Band at 12:30 p.m., and Willie Jackson & The Tybee Blues Band at 2:15 p.m.

The Art & Crafts Market will also be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And of course, at 2 p.m., the 17th Annual Charity Shrimp Race, presented by the Sea Island Rotary Club, takes place. Participants have a chance to compete for a grand prize of $30,000. Shrimp for the race are available for purchase through Sea Island Rotary.

Food vendors at this year’s fesival include Sea Eagle Market, Mother Smokin’ Good, Gloria’s Filipino Food, Belly Full by Tyger, Panna E Cioccolata, Piece of Yard and Abroad, Food Savvy, The Island Fudge Shoppe, Kona Ice, Meg’s Sweet Treats, Palmetto Kettle Corn, King of Pops, and Tasty Creations by Teen Challenge.

Sutton said organizers would know easily if this year’s festival, expected to draw between 8,000 and 12,000 people, is a success.

“We know we’ve done a job when we see people dancing in the park and hanging out and having a good time,” Sutton said, “because that’s what it’s about.”

Admission is free, tickets used to buy food are $1 each. For more information, schedules, and vendor details, visit: https://beaufortshrimpfestival.com/.

Editor’s note: Mike McCombs, the author of this article, is a judge for Saturday’s Shrimp Showdown, a partnership between the City of Beaufort and the Beaufort Area Hospitality Association (BAHA).

Mike McCombs is the editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.