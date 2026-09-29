Fire displaces two residents, pet in Old Shell Point

Two residents and a pet escaped safely from the blaze

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Two residents and a pet were displaced after a fire damaged a home in the Old Shell Point subdivision Monday evening.

Fire crews were called to the home shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28, according to Ross Vezin with the Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department. Crews remained at the scene for approximately three hours.

The two people inside the home were able to get out safely, along with their pet. No injuries were reported.

The Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department responded to the fire with assistance from the Burton Fire District, Parris Island Fire Department, Beaufort County EMS and Port Royal Police Department.

City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department responds to a fire at a home in Old Shell Point subdivision on Monday, Sept. 28, around 5:30 p.m. Two residents and a pet were displaced in the fire, but there were no injuries reported. Deputy Chief Ross Vezin/City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department

Vezin said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within approximately 15 to 20 minutes. Crews remained at the home afterward to search for hot spots and conduct overhaul and salvage operations.

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of Tuesday and remains under investigation.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.