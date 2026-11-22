Garvin alleges unlawful detention and searches, racial discrimination during September traffic stop

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

A Beaufort County man whose firearm was seized by sheriff’s deputies and returned seven days later says he has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against six deputies involved in the traffic stop.

Timothy Anthony Garvin III said he filed the lawsuit Nov. 10, alleging deputies unlawfully detained him, searched his belongings and took his firearm after incorrectly determining he was federally prohibited from possessing it. The complaint also alleges racial discrimination.

The complaint names Private First Class Colin Greene and deputies B. Piatt, J. Mayo, N. Padilla Flores, M. Williams and J. Roberts. Each is named individually. Garvin said that, to his knowledge, the deputies had not yet been served.

Garvin is seeking a jury trial and damages. The complaint does not specify a dollar amount.

The September stop

The Island News first reported on the seizure in October, after deputies took Garvin’s firearm during a Sept. 16 traffic stop and returned it Sept. 23.

Garvin was a passenger in a truck stopped at approximately 9:07 a.m., at 12 Savannah Highway, the Parker’s near Shell Point. Deputies arrested the driver for driving as a habitual traffic offender.

Garvin was not arrested, cited or charged in connection with the stop, according to the complaint.

His allegations center on what deputies did after he disclosed that he had a pistol in his backpack and provided his identification and South Carolina concealed weapons permit.

According to the complaint, at least four deputies surrounded Garvin, ordered him not to move and directed him to stand at the front of a patrol vehicle.

In a Sept. 24 interview with The Island News, Garvin described feeling threatened during the encounter. He said he was not handcuffed but was instructed to keep his hands out of his pockets and remain in front of the patrol vehicle.

He said he provided his identification and concealed weapons permit because he wanted to cooperate and keep the encounter calm.

Complaint challenges searches, seizure

Garvin alleges a deputy ordered him to remove the backpack he was wearing and place it inside the truck. Deputies then searched the backpack and a box belonging to him without his consent, the complaint says.

The location of the backpack is part of his claim. Garvin alleges it was inside the vehicle only because a deputy ordered him to put it there.

The complaint says Greene reported smelling marijuana and alcohol, but alleges deputies found neither substance nor any other contraband.

Garvin contends deputies continued holding him after the vehicle search was finished, even though he was not suspected of an offense.

According to the complaint, Greene seized Garvin’s Pioneer Arms Hellpup pistol and three magazines after telling him a criminal history check showed he was prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms.

Garvin disputes that determination.

The complaint acknowledges his February 2022 misdemeanor plea to unlawful carrying of a pistol, for which he received a one-day sentence with credit for time served. It maintains that his record did not prohibit him from possessing the firearm.

Garvin alleges he asked deputies to verify his concealed weapons permit, which SLED issued in May, but that none checked its status with the agency before taking the pistol.

Gun held for seven days

The complaint alleges Greene reviewed Garvin’s record again after the stop and learned the determination was incorrect.

Garvin further alleges a Sheriff’s Office supervisor acknowledged a mistake, but the firearm was not returned that day.

During his September interview, Garvin said he contacted SLED and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to question what deputies had told him. He said those conversations led him to contact a Sheriff’s Office supervisor.

Those accounts have not been independently confirmed by the agencies.

The complaint says the Sheriff’s Office returned the pistol and three magazines Sept. 23.

Garvin alleges the seven-day loss of his pistol deprived him of the ability to carry it for self-defense and required him to spend time contacting agencies to recover his property.

Racial discrimination alleged

The complaint brings four claims involving Garvin’s detention, the searches of his belongings, the seizure and retention of his property, and alleged selective enforcement based on race.

Garvin, who is Black, alleges the deputies involved are white and treated him differently than they would have treated a similarly situated white passenger carrying a legally owned firearm and presenting a valid permit.

The complaint does not identify a specific white passenger for comparison.

Garvin also alleges Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped every vehicle he owned while living in Beaufort County over roughly six consecutive years — about six vehicles in all. The complaint identifies two earlier encounters, in August 2018 and May 2019.

He raised concerns about repeated stops during his Sept. 24 interview, weeks before preparing the complaint, and said he had records to support his account.

Garvin alleges the September encounter caused humiliation, fear, anxiety and emotional distress. The allegations have not been adjudicated.

When The Island News sought answers for its October report, the Sheriff’s Office declined to address the firearm seizure, citing an active investigation. That response preceded the lawsuit.

For Garvin, the encounter also raised concerns about the example he tries to set for young people.

During his September interview, he said he encourages young people to follow the law, purchase firearms legally and obtain concealed weapons permits. He said he had worked to move beyond his past and build a better future for his children.

He believed he had followed those steps himself.

The seizure, he said, left him questioning what he should tell them.