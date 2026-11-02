Election 2026: The candidates in their own words

By Mike McCombs

The Island News

When The Island News sent out questionnaires to local, county and state candidates running for office in our coverage area this fall, we also gave those candidates the opportunity to run an Op-Ed, or an opinion piece, explaining why they were running for or should be elected to public office by you, the voting public.

Surprisingly, not every candidate takes advantage of this opportunity.

On the eve of the general election tomorrow on Tuesday, Nov. 3, I have worked to ensure those pieces were once again posted on social media to give anyone who hadn’t read those that might interest them before Election Day.

Following are the links to 13 opinion pieces written by the candidates in at least eight different races: Shannon Erickson and Shauna Bishop (S.C. House District 124); Shelley Gay Yuhas and Shannon DeLoach (S.C. House District 121); Jarde Madison (Beaufort City Council); Alphonso Small (Beaufort County Sheriff); Kasie Whitener (U.S. Senate); Alan Wilson (S.C. Governor); Bill Reeside (U.S. House 1st Congressional District); and Christopher Dantzler, Willie Turral, and Genie Brainerd (Board of Education).