Yuhas: Set our differences aside and work together

By Shelley Gay Yuhas

In 1958, about a decade after the end of World War II, a young Japanese woman married a U.S. Marine in Tokyo. She was immediately disowned by her family, and they moved to the U.S. with an uncertain future.

During World War II, the U.S. government forcibly relocated and interned Japanese Americans, including their children and grandchildren, most of whom were U.S. citizens. The war was brutal for both countries, and this young bride now felt the tinge of racism as they settled into her new home.

A woman named Olga stepped up to help the couple. The military community was supportive. Times were hard, and this bride’s family had rejected her. But she was strong and courageous, able to bring warmth to any room with her smile and laughter. Soon, the young couple was expecting their first child. That child was my husband.

Shelley Gay Yuhas

Marrying into an interracial family has been one of the greatest joys of my life. My mother-in-law, Mrs. Haruko Ishikawa Yuhas, better known as “Shorty,” fulfilled her mission. A wise member of our community recently said, “A legacy isn’t leaving something for people; it’s leaving something in people.” My beloved mother-in-law took her hurt and pain and turned it into hope and the ability to change an atmosphere from darkness to light.

Why do I share this story? Because I am running for election to represent S.C. House District 121 and have a vision where we start fresh. Setting our differences aside and walking in unity to make our community better. Working with all communities because all people matter. Leaving a legacy of hope.

Hate and division have no place anywhere, especially in District 121. When we begin to talk, we may find that our stories are not that far apart. We find common ground that creates opportunities and growth. Growth leads to strength. Strong families produce strong children, which leads to stronger communities.

Our district’s diversity makes us stronger – different perspectives help us make better decisions. There is a path forward, and my vision for our district will help alleviate the hardship we face, turning our suffering into perseverance, perseverance into character, and character into hope.

As a child in a war-torn country, Haruko was responsible for carrying the family’s bag of rice and her younger brother to safety whenever the sirens sounded. Most of us may never know that experience. Beaufort County may not be an active war zone, but there are parallels: many of us know the pain of losing mothers, fathers, children, and grandchildren far too soon to violence and drugs. It is time for change.

How do we move forward without settling into the pain and division caused by this kind of violence? We need look no farther than the prayer many of us say every Sunday. We ask God to “forgive our trespasses” and “forgive those who have trespassed against us.” If my mother-in-law had carried that pain instead of letting it go, she never would have been the vibrant, funny, compassionate woman who helped so many in our community. A woman who left a legacy in people.

So, District 121, let us start with ourselves. What pain are we carrying from the past? How do we move forward? Choose kindness. Every day, we can let go of insecurity and ineffectiveness and move in the opposite direction.

Our past and our present show a community marked by freedom, and I am ready to set our differences aside and work together. Determined to leave a legacy IN people. Our home and our community are worth it. Our families are worth it. YOU are worth it.

Shelley Gay Yuhas is the Republican candidate for S.C. House District 121.