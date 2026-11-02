Afroman brings freedom of speech tour to Port Royal Monday night

Rapper behind ‘Because I Got High’ to perform at ShellRing Ale Works during nearly sold-out show

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

PORT ROYAL — Grammy-nominated rapper Afroman is making an unexpected stop in Port Royal on Monday, Nov. 2, bringing his Celebration of Freedom of Speech Tour to ShellRing Ale Works for a show that has already generated plenty of excitement among local residents.

The rapper, best known for his early 2000s hits “Because I Got High” and “Crazy Rap (Colt 45),” is traveling from Florida to Washington, D.C., for Election Day and decided to squeeze in another performance along the way.

According to Nick Borreggine, owner of ShellRing Ale Works, the concert came together after Afroman reached out looking for a place to perform during his trip north.

“Afroman called me,” Borreggine said. “He’s traveling from Florida to D.C. to be in D.C. for Election Day, and he was looking for a gig along the way.”

The response has been enthusiastic, and not necessarily from the crowd Borreggine expected.

He said interest in the show has come from across the community, including local business leaders and elected officials.

“There are predominant members of the business community, of our elected officials,” Borreggine said, describing the range of people who have expressed interest in attending.

He said much of the audience appears to be adults in their 30s, 40s and 50s, many of whom grew up listening to Afroman’s music.

“I’m surprised at some of the folks that have reached out to me,” he said.

Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, rose to fame in 2001 with “Because I Got High,” a humorous song about marijuana use that became an international hit and earned him a Grammy nomination. His follow-up hit, “Crazy Rap (Colt 45),” also became a staple of early 2000s hip-hop.

More than two decades later, the rapper has found himself back in the national spotlight, this time over a legal battle involving freedom of speech.

In March 2025, an Ohio jury ruled in Afroman’s favor in a lawsuit brought by seven sheriff’s deputies who accused him of defamation and invasion of privacy after he used security camera footage of a 2022 raid on his home in satirical music videos.

The deputies had sought nearly $4 million in damages, arguing that the videos and social media posts harmed their reputations. Afroman maintained that his music and commentary were protected by the First Amendment.

No criminal charges were filed against Afroman following the raid.

The case drew national attention and became a central part of the rapper’s renewed public profile, with his Celebration of Freedom of Speech Tour reflecting the themes of his legal battle.

Monday’s concert is expected to feature more than just Afroman performing his familiar hits. Borreggine said the rapper is bringing dancers and a full stage show as part of the tour.

As of Monday afternoon, approximately 30 tickets remained available, according to Borreggine, who said the event was close to selling out.

The concert will take place at ShellRing Ale Works, 1111 11th St. in Port Royal. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., with Afroman scheduled to take the stage at 10 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SimpleTix.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.