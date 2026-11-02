Coroner identifies woman found dead in vehicle at Beaufort waterfront

Tonya Igle, 60, of Beaufort, was found dead Saturday

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

BEAUFORT — The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found dead inside a vehicle parked near the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park playground on Saturday, Oct. 31, as Tonya Igle, 60, of Beaufort.

According to the Coroner’s Office, Beaufort County EMS notified officials at approximately 11:12 a.m. of a death inside a vehicle.

Chief Deputy Coroner Shane Bowers confirmed Monday, Nov. 2, that Igle’s cause and manner of death remain pending autopsy findings.

Authorities said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

The Beaufort Police Department is the investigating law enforcement agency.

Igle was found inside a gray Jeep Renegade bearing a Florida license plate. Officers broke the vehicle’s front passenger-side window to gain access.

Master Sgt. Sean Flomer with the Beaufort Police Department also confirmed Monday that no criminal activity was suspected.

Additional information about the cause and manner of Igle’s death is expected following the autopsy.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.