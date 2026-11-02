Madison: Doing the same thing over and over but expecting different results

By Jared Madison

I began my civic career due to a soul-level deep irritation in regard to inefficiency as it pertains to employee parking downtown. I remember turning off Ribaut Road and becoming incessantly disgruntled before each shift.

My crux was not founded in accessibility in this context — institutional inertia (the resistance of change even when change is needed) was the essence of my disdain.

A 1998 study illustrated that the lack of adequate employee-designated zones correlated with a lack of viable options for patrons.

Fast forward 28 years, and the data still points in the same direction. Jared Madison

A 2025 independent parking study conducted by my company, Nexus Engineering, found that downtown employees naturally gravitate toward spaces closest to their jobs due to safety concerns, convenience, and lack of practical employee parking alternatives, potentially adversely affecting patron availability.

The deeper you dig, the clearer it becomes that Beaufort has been circling the same basic parking puzzle for decades: use existing spaces more efficiently, protect high-turnover customer spaces, and give long-term parkers somewhere practical to go.

The City points to the 500 Carteret Street lot as an employee parking option, but my 2025 study found only 22 available spaces, with 17 active monthly parking accounts and 15 hangtags already assigned.

Decades of data. Hours of research. Countless proposals. How does this problem still exist? Institutional inertia: the resistance of change even when change is needed.

For a year, I attended City of Beaufort meetings to understand how policy gets across the finish line. Somewhere along the way, I had a profound insight: research repeatedly points to serious problems and possible solutions, yet our city will fail to act:

Downtown employee parking was identified as part of Beaufort’s parking problem as early as 1998. By 2015 City officials were calling employee parking on Bay Street a central issue. In 2018, City staff stated explicitly that “employee parking is difficult.”i

According to a 2025 City of Beaufort Presentation, multiple inspections conducted between 2003 and 2019 documented deterioration of the Waterfront Park infrastructure.

The City identified housing affordability and availability as a problem at least as far back as 1998.

In 1998, Beaufort officially recognized the danger of allowing growth to get ahead of infrastructure.

The City was formally classifying traffic and circulation problematic by at least 1986. By 1998 it was explicitly calling downtown traffic congestion a priority problem. The comprehensive plan said Beaufort’s transportation network was “inadequate for the volume of traffic, particularly downtown.”

I could go on with more of the receipts of disregard, but you have already lived them. From traffic congestion and housing affordability to faltering infrastructure, we are living the experience of decades of neglect.

Rather than simply identifying problems, I developed solutions. For employee parking, I designed a pilot program addressing administration, logistics, festival traffic congestion, and downtown parking.

I built a city app to improve communication, resident surveys, and City Council meeting summaries among other features.

I also published a policy paper addressing housing affordability, availability, and how Beaufort can retain its youth and under-40 population.

Do you want 28 more years of the same thing or is it time for something different?

My name is Jared Madison, and I am running for Beaufort City Council because my experience has revealed areas of concerns as it pertains to the welfare of Beaufort. As such, I must be accountable to my moral compass and my community because doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results is. …

Jared Madison is a candidate for Beaufort City Council.