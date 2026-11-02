DeLoach: The people chose change — A new chapter for District 121

By Shannon N. DeLoach

The voters of District 121 have spoken, and I am deeply humbled, honored, and grateful to have earned the Democratic nomination for the South Carolina House of Representatives.

This victory does not belong to me alone. It belongs to every volunteer who knocked on doors, every supporter who made a phone call, every church member who offered a prayer, every family that displayed a yard sign, and every voter who believed that our district deserves a stronger voice and a brighter future.

Throughout this campaign, I traveled across Beaufort and Colleton Counties listening to the concerns of our residents.

Their stories reinforced what I have believed all along: The people of District 121 are not asking for special treatment. They are simply asking for fair opportunities, responsive government, and leadership that will put people before politics.

This campaign has never been about personalities. It has always been about purpose.

As a husband, father, pastor, small business owner, and former law enforcement officer, I understand the challenges that many families face because I have lived many of them myself. I know what it means to work hard, to serve others, and to fight through adversity. Those experiences have shaped my belief that government should be accountable to the people it serves and focused on improving their quality of life. Shannon DeLoach

South Carolina is blessed with tremendous potential, yet we continue to face significant challenges. Too many communities lack adequate healthcare access. Too many schools struggle with teacher shortages and insufficient resources. Too many working families find it increasingly difficult to afford housing, insurance, and basic necessities.

These are not partisan issues. They are people issues.

As we move toward the general election, I will continue to advocate for the priorities that I have championed from the beginning of this campaign: Affordability, access, and accountability.

We must work to make life more affordable for working families and seniors. We must expand access to quality healthcare, educational opportunities, workforce development, and economic growth. We must demand accountability from government institutions and elected officials entrusted with serving the public.

We must also continue protecting the unique character of the Lowcountry. Our natural resources, waterways, historic communities, and Gullah-Geechee heritage are treasures that deserve preservation and respect. Economic development should never come at the expense of the communities and cultures that make our region special.

The people of District 121 deserve a representative who listens, communicates, and remains accessible. Public service is not about holding a title; it is about serving people. If elected, I will work every day to ensure that residents know their voices are being heard in Columbia.

The primary election may be over, but the work is just beginning.

I invite Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and voters of every background to join this effort. While we may not agree on every issue, we all share a common desire for safe communities, strong schools, economic opportunity, and a better future for our children and grandchildren.

The challenges before us are too important for division and political gamesmanship. The time has come to focus on solutions.

District 121 has chosen a new direction. Now we must continue moving forward together.

Thank you for your trust, your support, and your belief in this campaign. I look forward to earning the support of voters throughout Beaufort and Colleton Counties in the months ahead.

Together, we can build a district where families thrive, businesses grow, communities prosper, and every voice matters.

The people have spoken. Now it is time to get to work.

Shannon N. DeLoach is the Democratic nominee for South Carolina House District 121, representing Beaufort and Colleton counties. He will face Shelley Gay Yuhas in the Nov. 3 General Election.