Emergency crews working to repair leak near East Argent Boulevard and Salt Myrtle Drive

Staff Reports

The Island News

A gas leak was reported Monday afternoon, Nov. 23, near East Argent Boulevard and Salt Myrtle Drive in Hardeeville, according to an emergency alert issued by the city.

The alert, issued at approximately 2:26 p.m., stated that emergency crews were on scene and actively working to correct the problem.

City officials said there was no immediate danger to the public but urged motorists and residents to avoid the area while crews continued their work.

No information was immediately provided about the cause of the leak, potential traffic disruptions or how long repairs were expected to take.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.