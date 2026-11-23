Seahawks earn their just desserts: Hilton Head Island routs South Florence, to face Irmo in Lower State Final
November 23, 2026
By Justin Jarrett LowcoSports.com
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — Don’t stand between a big boy and his banana pudding. And definitely don’t stand between five offensive linemen and Rachel Risher’s banana pudding.
Hilton Head Island High’s senior-laden offensive line paved the way for Jayvin Risher’s 241 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries, powering Hilton Head to a 55-31 win over South Florence and earning their special holiday dessert on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.
“They were asking for some banana pudding because my mom makes banana pudding for the team, and the first time they tasted it, they fell in love with it,” Risher said. “So I got to get them right for this one.”
Want To Go?
Who: Irmo at Hilton Head Island High What: S.C. High School League 4A Lower State Final When: 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 27, 2026 Where: The Nest, Hilton Head Island High School, Hilton Head Island Tickets: Tickets are available online at events.hometownticketing.com for $15 each. Hilton Head Island students will be admitted free with their student ID until kickoff.
Risher wasn’t the only beneficiary of the big fellas, as Derrick Raniszewski completed 7 of 9 passes for 163 yards and two scores, and Thaddeus Czarnecki added 98 yards on 20 carries and scored twice.
The Seahawks scored touchdowns on each of their first six possessions, including twice in the final 1:16 of the first half to build a 35-14 lead at the break, and it all started up front with tackles Hayden Jennings and Samari Richardson, guards Ivan Lorenz and Aaron Stafford, and center Mayson Saleeby winning in the trenches.
“Offensively, we’re clicking,” Hilton Head coach BJ Payne said. “We’re physical up front, and you know our kids bust their ass every day in practice, and we get after it. We go ones vs. ones every day, and we run the risk of guys getting hurt, but that’s what we hang our hat, that physicality piece.”
Hilton Head’s line play was just as impressive on the other side of the ball, as interior linemen Benji Elliott and Jayson Arrieta and edge rushers Colton Freeman and Josh Bigger shut down the Bruins’ prolific rushing attack and sacked De’Eric Davis three times.
“Those guys absorb and eat up so many blocks and let our linebackers be able to run,” Payne said. “That’s such a hidden thing that people just don’t realize.”
South Florence landed the first punch, as Semaj Parker took the opening kickoff 72 yards before being tripped up by Morris Fields, and Davis bolted 22 yards to the end zone on a quarterback draw on the first play from scrimmage, but the good times did not last.
The Seahawks responded with a 14-play, 68-yard drive culminating with Risher’s first score, then got the ball back at midfield after a three-and-out and punched it in again. Czarnecki scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to cap a nine-play drive and put Hilton Head ahead — for good, it turned out.
Another three-and-out led to another methodical drive, and Raniszewski hit his tight end Turner for a 19-yard to make it 21-7 with 4:07 left in the half.
Unable to establish the run game with leading rusher Cameron James limited by a nagging injury, the Bruins went deep. Davis aired one out to Dredan James for a 69-yard bomb, and suddenly South Florence was back within a score.
But not for long.
Jeremiah Walters took the ensuing kickoff to the house, only to have it called back on a holding penalty, then Risher broke away for what appeared to be a 79-yard touchdown run but came back on another hold.
A play later, Raniszewski dropped a dime downfield to Brayden Smith for a 78-yard touchdown to restore the two-score margin with 1:16 left in the half.
The Bruins took another deep shot in hopes of closing the gap before halftime, but it backfired when Andrew Massey picked off Davis, leading to Risher’s 51-yard touchdown run to make it 35-14 at the break.
The Seahawks picked up where they left off after halftime, marching 80 yards in 10 plays with Czarnecki diving to the pylon for a 14-yard touchdown to extend the lead, but Davis answered, launching a 65-yard bomb to Semaj Parker to cut it to 41-21 with 5:35 left in the third quarter.
The Bruins got their first defensive stop of the night on the next series, and the Seahawks sent an errant snap over the punter’s head and out of the end zone for a safety.
A South Florence touchdown would have made things interesting, but the Seahawks’ defense stood tall and delivered another three-and-out, then the offense covered 65 yards in four plays, as Risher broke a 51-yard run then scored from the 4 on the next play. Risher added one more for good measure on Hilton Head’s next possession, breaking a 28-yard touchdown run to cap his night.
Davis hit Parker for a 24-yard touchdown to make it 55-31 with 2:12 left, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Bruins from bowing out before the state championship game for the first time since 2021.
Hilton Head Island hasn’t been among the last four teams standing in the state since losing to Camden in the Class 3A final in 1990 under Dan Utley after semifinal losses in 1988 and 1989. This team is determined to get back and finish the job.
“We always harp on celebrating wins because, you know, half of the state that’s in playoffs right now just went home” Risher said. “So we always got to celebrate little things, but we actually just got to keep our head on the prize, and the prize is to win the state championship.”
Justin Jarrett is the founder of LowcoSports.com. He was the sports editor of the Island Packet and the Beaufort Gazette for 6½ years. He has a passion for sports and community journalism and a questionable sense of humor.
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