Crash blocks Frampton Road near Castle Hall Road in Yemassee

Traffic congestion remains along U.S. 17 as motorists are urged to use caution

By Staff Reports

The Island News

A traffic collision on Frampton Road near Castle Hall Road in Yemassee blocked all lanes Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, according to an advisory issued by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

The advisory, sent at approximately 6:11 a.m., warned motorists that all lanes were blocked and advised drivers to use caution and expect delays.

As of approximately 7:05 a.m., traffic maps from the South Carolina Department of Transportation continued to show congestion along a stretch of U.S. 17 Alternate near Castle Hall Road, with sections marked in red and yellow indicating slower traffic.

It was not immediately clear whether all lanes remained blocked or if traffic had begun moving through the area.

Authorities have not released information about possible injuries or the number of vehicles involved.

Motorists traveling through the area are encouraged to allow additional travel time and use caution.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.