Crash blocks left lanes in both directions on Okatie Highway

By Staff Reports

The Island News

OKATIE — One northeastbound lane of SC 170 heading toward Beaufort was open as of 10 a.m. Tuesday following a multi-vehicle collision at Palmer Grace Drive East, according to an update from the Bluffton Township Fire District.

Traffic was moving very slowly through the area, and motorists were advised to expect continued delays and consider alternate routes.

The crash occurred near Dunkin’ and Zaxby’s. Traffic initially was stopped in both directions while first responders worked at the scene.

The Hardeeville Fire Department, Hardeeville Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol were responding to the incident, according to the district.

The update did not specify whether southwestbound traffic had resumed or provide details about injuries, the number of vehicles involved or when all lanes would reopen.