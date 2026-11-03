Know the common causes of fatigue, when to see a doctor

Speical to The Island News

If you’ve ever asked yourself that question – “why am I always tired? – you’re not alone.

Fatigue is one of the most common symptoms discussed during primary care visits, and its impact can be widespread, affecting your work, relationships, physical activity and overall quality of life.

“Fatigue can stem from lifestyle habits, sleep disorders, mental health conditions, nutrient deficiencies or chronic medical conditions,” says Dr. Minh A. Nguyen, a board-certified internist who sees patients at Beaufort Memorial Palmetto Medical Group. “Many of these causes of fatigue are treatable, however, once they are properly identified. Fatigue should be evaluated by a healthcare provider if it persists for several weeks or interferes with daily activities.”

Poor sleep quality

Many people simply assume they need more sleep when they feel exhausted. In reality, sleep quality matters just as much as sleep quantity.

Chronic insomnia, stress, inconsistent sleep schedules and nighttime awakenings can all prevent your body from getting the restorative, high-quality sleep it needs.

Common signs of poor sleep quality include:

Waking up feeling unrefreshed

Difficulty concentrating

Afternoon energy crashes

Increased reliance on caffeine

“One of the most common misconceptions is that fatigue simply means you’re not getting enough sleep,” Dr. Nguyen says. “Many patients actually are getting adequate numbers of sleep, but they’re not getting restorative sleep due to conditions like insomnia, stress or sleep apnea.”

Sleep apnea

Sleep apnea is a common sleep disorder that causes repeated interruptions in breathing during sleep. These pauses can occur dozens or even hundreds of times per night, disrupting sleep without the person even realizing it.

Symptoms may include:

Loud snoring

Gasping or choking during sleep

Morning headaches

Dry mouth upon waking

Excessive daytime sleepiness

Other risk factors for sleep apnea include obesity, older age, smoking, family history and certain hormonal conditions.

Iron deficiency and anemia

When iron levels are low, organs and tissues receive less oxygen – the result of which can be persistent fatigue.

Additional symptoms of low iron may be:

Weakness

Dizziness

Shortness of breath

Pale skin

Frequent headaches

“Anemia is one of the most common medical causes of fatigue,” Dr. Nguyen says, “The condition can be identified through a simple blood test.”

Underactive thyroid

The thyroid produces hormones that helps control your heart rate and how quickly your body burns calories.

When thyroid hormone levels are too low – a condition called hypothyroidism – the body’s systems slow down, and fatigue often follows.

Common symptoms of hypothyroidism include:

Low energy

Weight gain

Feeling cold more often

Constipation

Dry skin

Brain fog

“Because symptoms of hypothyroidism develop gradually, many people mistake thyroid-related fatigue for stress or normal aging,” says Dr. Nguyen, “but, again, a blood test can usually identify any thyroid dysfunction.”

Stress, anxiety and depression

Sleep and mood are closely connected, and poor sleep can worsen stress, anxiety and depression. Mental health conditions themselves can also contribute to sleep disturbances and persistent fatigue.

Diet and hydration

Skipping meals, eating highly processed foods, consuming excessive amounts of alcohol or dehydration can all contribute to feeling fatigued.

To support healthy energy levels:

Eat balanced meals throughout the day

Include protein, healthy fats and fiber

Stay hydrated

Limit alcohol consumption

Avoid excessive caffeine intake



Chronic medical conditions

In some cases, fatigue serves as an early warning sign that something isn’t right.

Chronic medical conditions associated with persistent fatigue include:

Diabetes

Heart disease

Chronic kidney disease

Liver disease

Autoimmune disorders

Chronic infections

COPD

Fibromyalgia

Parkinson’s disease

Medications

“Medication is a frequent but often overlooked contributor to ongoing fatigue,” says Dr. Nguyen. “If you’ve noticed new fatigue after starting a medication, discuss your concerns with your healthcare provider before making any changes.”

Many commonly prescribed medications can contribute to fatigue, including:

Antihistamines

Some antidepressants

Sleep medications

Blood pressure medications

Pain medications

When should you see a doctor about fatigue?

You should schedule an appointment if:

Fatigue lasts more than a few weeks

Rest doesn’t improve your symptoms

You’re getting enough sleep but still feel exhausted

Fatigue interferes with your daily activities

You are experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain, dizziness or unexplained weight loss

“Your primary care provider can review your symptoms, medical history, medications, sleep habits and lifestyle factors to help identify potential causes of fatigue and determine whether additional testing is needed,” Dr. Nguyen adds.