Truck damages McTeer Bridge, prompts emergency lane closures on U.S. 21

Staff reports

Drivers heading across the McTeer Bridge on U.S. 21 should expect delays after a truck struck part of the bridge Monday, April 13, forcing emergency repairs and lane closures.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the incident happened earlier in the day when a truck towing a trailer hit the bridge’s expansion joint, dislodging it and creating a hazard for traffic.

Transportation crews began mobilizing shortly after to secure the area and install steel road plates over the damaged section of the bridge.

Lane closures were expected began around midday and continue while repairs are underway. Traffic is being reduced through the work zone, and delays are likely, especially during peak travel times.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution when approaching the bridge. SCDOT officials said additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.