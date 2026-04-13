Beaufort Memorial to host free joint pain seminar in Port Royal

Staff reports

Beaufort Memorial is hosting a free seminar centered on joint pain from 2 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 29, in Port Royal, aimed at highlighting common causes of hip and knee pain. Dana Aiken

The educational seminar is designed to help the community understand treatment options that can help them return to doing what they love and leave their joint pain behind. Dana Aiken, RN, Beaufort Memorial total joint and spine coordinator, will highlight treatments and services that can improve mobility and overall quality of life.

Joint pain treatments can range from conservative to surgical and include therapies such as exercises, medications, injections, physical therapy and joint replacement.

The hour-long seminar, “Solving Hip and Knee Pain,” will be held in the classroom at the Port Royal Medical Pavilion at 1680 Ribaut Road. The class will also include a question-and-answer portion.

“Joint pain is extremely common, especially as we get older, and there’s a huge range of treatment options depending on your condition, preference and lifestyle,” Aiken said. “This seminar helps people understand the source of their pain and dig into the comprehensive treatment options that are out there.”

While the seminar is free, space is limited and registration is required. To learn more or to reserve your spot at the April 29 seminar, visit BeaufortMemorial.org/SolvingJointPain.