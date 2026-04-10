Beaufort County Airports to host Frog Fest 2026

Event includes Flying Frog 5K/10K, music festival, food, fun

Staff reports

In celebration of South Carolina Aviation Week, Beaufort County Airports will host the first annual Frog Fest 2026. It will be held Saturday, April 18, at Beaufort Executive Airport at 39 Airport Circle on Lady’s Island.

Frog Fest 2026, which features road races, and a full day of music with nine live acts, is open to the public and will kick off with the Flying Frog 5K/10K, a runway race with all proceeds going to support OPFOB. The event also includes music, food, fun and airplanes.

The event is $10. However children 12 and younger are free. The event cost is included for registered Flying Frog 5K/10K runners.

Register for the Flying Frog 5K/10K at https://bit.ly/3NZlKxZ. Please note, registration is not refundable.

The Frog Fest Music Festival starts at 10 a.m., and will extend the excitement long after the runners cross the finish line. This inaugural event will feature nine local bands from across the Lowcountry — from Hardeeville to Charleston — who will donate their time and talents to support the OPFOB cause.

Musical Lineup

10 a.m. : Chris Jones

Chris Jones 11:10 a.m. : Acoustic Bridge

Acoustic Bridge 11:50 a.m. : Walker Dean

Walker Dean 12:30 p.m. : Distant Sounds

Distant Sounds 1:10 p.m. : Time and Pressure

Time and Pressure 1:50 p.m. : Debbie & the Boys of Summer

Debbie & the Boys of Summer 2:30 p.m. : Exit 8

Exit 8 3:10 p.m. : The Hardee Station Band

The Hardee Station Band 3:50 p.m.: The Weekly Special

Plan your trip

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to the event.

Amenities: Food truck vendors will feature a diverse mix of choices, two mobile beverage bars (wine and beer, sodas and water), and free onsite parking. Please note that no outside food or beverages are permitted.

Pets: Leashed dogs are welcome to join the fun.

Weather: The event will go on, rain or shine (excluding hazardous conditions).

For more information, visitFlyingFrogFest.com or contact the Event Organizer Marlene Myers at 843-929-7967 or tracy.myers@bcgov.net. Learn more about S.C. Aviation Week at https://bit.ly/4lPSkit. Learn more about OPFOB at https://bit.ly/40VJrKz.