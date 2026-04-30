Flying Frog 5K/10K

Christina Igartua and Adrian Roman celebrate by taking selfies after completing the Flying Frog 5k on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Beaufort Executive Airport. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Ladies 10K first-place winner Tina Zaller makes her way through the finish line during the Flying Frog 5K on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Beaufort Executive Airport. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Richard Surrett ran his first 5K in 20 years at the Flying Frog 5K on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Beaufort Executive Airport. Amber Hewitt/The Island News