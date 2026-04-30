Baseball/Softball Notebook: Bucs wrap up first region baseball title

By Justin Jarrett
LowcoSports.com
Bridges Prep’s fledgling baseball program turned a corner a year ago, and now the Buccaneers are in the straightaway.
The Bucs clinched the Region 5-2A crown with a 5-2 win over Barnwell on Thursday, April 23, as Tavin Almendarez and Dawson Cook combined to shut down the Warhorses and Finn Brock went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, and two RBIs.
Best of all? There isn’t a single senior on the roster.
The Bucs slipped up Friday on the road, falling 9-6 at Patrick Henry Academy to snap an 11-game winning streak dating to a 2-1 loss at Barnwell on March 20. The win streak included four shutouts, and the Bucs scored 10 or more runs in seven of the 11 consecutive victories.
Bridges (18-3) had two more non-conference tune-ups on the schedule Tuesday against Lowcountry Leadership and Wednesday at Hilton Head Island High. The Bucs will open the SCHSL 2A playoffs at home Tuesday against the No. 5 seed from Region 7-2A.
JPII could earn another shot at HHCA
John Paul II’s baseball team certainly wasn’t looking past Tuesday’s road trip to Augusta Christian to open the double-elimination SCISA 4A state tournament, but the Golden Warriors can’t help but think about what could lie ahead later this week — a postseason rematch with rival Hilton Head Christian Academy.
The Golden Warriors (13-5) dropped a pair of tight games to the Eagles in the regular season, falling to the two-time defending state champions 6-3 at HHCA and 5-3 at home, and they would rather not wait until next year to take another swing at the champs, especially if it comes with a spot in the state championship series on the line.
High School Baseball Standings
SCHSL 6-4A
Team W L
May River 12 3
Bishop England 9 4
Hilton Head 10 5
Bluffton 8 5
Beaufort 2 11
Colleton Co. 0 13
SCHSL 8-3A
Team W L
Oceanside Collegiate 7 1
Hanahan 5 1
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2 4
Battery Creek 2 4
North Charleston 0 6
SCHSL 5-2A
Team W L
Bridges Prep 10 1
Barnwell 9 2
Edisto 5 5
Hampton Co. 4 6
Lake Marion 3 7
Whale Branch 0 10
High School Softball Standings
SCHSL 6-4A
Team W L
May River 7 0
Colleton Co. 5 2
Beaufort 4 4
Bluffton 2 5
Hilton Head 0 7
SCHSL 8-3A
Team W L
Hanahan 8 0
Battery Creek 4 4
Oceanside Collegiate 6 2
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0 6
North Charleston 0 6
SCHSL 5-2A
Team W L
Barnwell 10 0
Bridges Prep 6 3
Edisto 5 5
Hampton Co. 5 4
Lake Marion 3 7
Whale Branch 0 10