Baseball/Softball Notebook: Bucs wrap up first region baseball title

By Justin Jarrett

LowcoSports.com

Bridges Prep’s fledgling baseball program turned a corner a year ago, and now the Buccaneers are in the straightaway.

The Bucs clinched the Region 5-2A crown with a 5-2 win over Barnwell on Thursday, April 23, as Tavin Almendarez and Dawson Cook combined to shut down the Warhorses and Finn Brock went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, and two RBIs.

Best of all? There isn’t a single senior on the roster.

The Bucs slipped up Friday on the road, falling 9-6 at Patrick Henry Academy to snap an 11-game winning streak dating to a 2-1 loss at Barnwell on March 20. The win streak included four shutouts, and the Bucs scored 10 or more runs in seven of the 11 consecutive victories.

Bridges (18-3) had two more non-conference tune-ups on the schedule Tuesday against Lowcountry Leadership and Wednesday at Hilton Head Island High. The Bucs will open the SCHSL 2A playoffs at home Tuesday against the No. 5 seed from Region 7-2A.

JPII could earn another shot at HHCA

John Paul II’s baseball team certainly wasn’t looking past Tuesday’s road trip to Augusta Christian to open the double-elimination SCISA 4A state tournament, but the Golden Warriors can’t help but think about what could lie ahead later this week — a postseason rematch with rival Hilton Head Christian Academy.

The Golden Warriors (13-5) dropped a pair of tight games to the Eagles in the regular season, falling to the two-time defending state champions 6-3 at HHCA and 5-3 at home, and they would rather not wait until next year to take another swing at the champs, especially if it comes with a spot in the state championship series on the line.

High School Baseball Standings

SCHSL 6-4A

Team W L

May River 12 3

Bishop England 9 4

Hilton Head 10 5

Bluffton 8 5

Beaufort 2 11

Colleton Co. 0 13

SCHSL 8-3A

Team W L

Oceanside Collegiate 7 1

Hanahan 5 1

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2 4

Battery Creek 2 4

North Charleston 0 6

SCHSL 5-2A

Team W L

Bridges Prep 10 1

Barnwell 9 2

Edisto 5 5

Hampton Co. 4 6

Lake Marion 3 7

Whale Branch 0 10

High School Softball Standings

SCHSL 6-4A

Team W L

May River 7 0

Colleton Co. 5 2

Beaufort 4 4

Bluffton 2 5

Hilton Head 0 7

SCHSL 8-3A

Team W L

Hanahan 8 0

Battery Creek 4 4

Oceanside Collegiate 6 2

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0 6

North Charleston 0 6

SCHSL 5-2A

Team W L

Barnwell 10 0

Bridges Prep 6 3

Edisto 5 5

Hampton Co. 5 4

Lake Marion 3 7

Whale Branch 0 10