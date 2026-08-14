Feb. 10, 1932 — Aug. 9, 2026

Beaufort

Gwendolyn Ann Sherman, 94, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2026, in Beaufort, South Carolina. Born on Feb. 10, 1932 in Hutchinson, Kansas, Gwendolyn lived a life marked by grace, grit, and an enduring love for her family.

Gwendolyn devoted much of her life to her family as a homemaker while also pursuing a career in the fashion industry. She was known for her impeccable sense of style and love of good shoes. Beyond her professional and personal accomplishments, she was an avid reader and a dedicated sports fan, with a special devotion to the Kansas Jayhawks. Her enthusiasm for sports extended to cheering on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at their games — a tradition she never missed.

She is survived by her sons, Bradley E Sherman and Mitchell W. Sherman; her grandchildren, Mitchell A. Sherman Jr., Heather Martin Langford, Wade Martin, Brooke Sherman Bourell, and Damon Sherman; as well as 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Wayne Sherman, and her daughter, Teresa Sherman Martin.

Gwendolyn’s legacy is one of fierce love for Jesus, family, cooking, and especially her dogs. She shared her wisdom and strength with generations who will continue to carry forward the values she held dear.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Beaufort National Cemetery, located at 1601 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC 29902. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Humane Society in Beaufort or Compassus Hospice.

Gwendolyn’s memory will forever inspire those who knew her. May her legacy of love and resilience bring comfort to all who mourn her passing.