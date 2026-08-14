Letters to the editor: What we can do

April 29 and August 31 are designated as National Fentanyl Awareness days. Why do we need fentanyl awareness days? In 2022, 78,000 Americans died from overdoses to fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is so powerful that a very small amount can can kill a person. Fentanyl is inexpensive to produce so it is mixed in with many other drugs to increase the high and the bulk. Therefore users are buying other drugs for a high and dying from the fentanyl.

Fentanyl is produced from a mixture of chemicals that are produced mostly in China and shipped to Mexico where the Mexican cartels mix the chemicals and create fentanyl. The chemicals are not illegal in themselves so China gets away with selling the chemicals to Mexico without getting in trouble. The Mexicans then send the fentanyl to America illegally with illegal immigrants and [through] other pathways across our border. So the Chinese and Mexicans make millions of dollars and thousands of Americans die.

In 2025, 38,000 Americans died of fentanyl overdose. As a result of the Trump administration curtailing illegal immigration, fewer Americans are dying. This could be your child who goes to a party and is offered a pill that is supposed to be speed and dies.

But think about it. If the Chinese and Mexicans were shooting missiles into the United States and killing 38,000 Americans every year, what would the response be?

What can we do? Only vote for politicians who are committed to eliminating illegal immigration and policing the border to stop the flow of illegal drugs.

— Sam Annand, Beaufort

A ‘shortage of followship’

On my mind: We don’t have a shortage of leadership so much as a shortage of followship. We think our opinion is paramount and others need leadership to our [point of view]. From this comes … nothing much.

We must end the MAGA grift. I am preparing to follow Democrats even when some of their POVs don’t line up precisely with mine. We need change. Democrats are motivated to undertake change. Get them in, and continue the never-ending arguments for BEST government. Citizenship doesn’t begin OR end with voting – not in a government for, of, and by the people.

— Carol Brown, Beaufort