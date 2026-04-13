Early Monday crash takes out light pole, traffic signal at intersection of Ribaut Road, Bay Street

By Mike McCombs

The Island News

The intersection of Ribaut Road and Bay Street was shut down early Monday morning after a vehicle struck the light pole, bringing down the pole and the traffic signal.

At just before 4 a.m., City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department units Battalion 1 and Engine Company 1 responded alongside Beaufort County EMS, Beaufort Police Department, City of Beaufort Public Works, and Dominion Energy to a vehicle vs. traffic light pole accident with reported injuries.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a single-vehicle crash with heavy damage. According to Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department social media posts, “crews worked quickly to assess the patient, secure the scene, and address hazards related to the damaged traffic signal.”

According to City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department Deputy Chief Ross Vezin, the driver suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

The roadway is was shut down at the intersection until hazards could be addressed and debris removed. Afterward, Beaufort Police were on scene to manage traffic until the traffic signal could be restored, which happened around 2:46 p.m., according to a Nixle alert.

Mike McCombs is the Editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.