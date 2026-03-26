Time, again, to Chalk It Up!

Lowcountry Weekly

Beaufort is about to burst into color, and the excitement is building.

On Saturday and Sunday, March 28 and 29, Chalk It Up! returns as a joyful celebration of creativity, community, and the power of art to bring people together. Hosted by the Freedman Arts District, this free, family-friendly festival transforms ordinary pavement into an extraordinary canvas, inviting residents and visitors alike to witness imagination come alive in real time.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and continuing through 5 p.m. Sunday, nationally recognized chalk artists will spend two inspiring days crafting breathtaking, large-scale works of art directly on the pavement beside Tabby Place on Port Republic Street. Guests will not only see art unfold before their eyes, they will experience the creative process, meet the artists, and feel the energy that happens when a community gathers around beauty and expression.

Traditional craft artisans will demonstrate their skills on Saturday, while Sunday will feature a spirited chalk art competition among local middle and high school students. Throughout the weekend, live music from beloved area performers will fill the air with rhythm and celebration.

For artists and audiences alike, Chalk It Up! is more than an event, it is a shared moment of wonder.

Visiting artist Jennifer Ripassa describes street painting as performance art, where pavement becomes a stage and chalk becomes a tool for transformation, turning blank concrete into something vivid, meaningful, and alive. Master chalk artist Lisa Sandrowicz shares a similar vision, emphasizing connection, inspiration, and the importance of nurturing the next generation of artists so that creativity continues to flourish in communities everywhere.

Now in its third and most exciting year, Chalk It Up! promises to be Beaufort’s most colorful weekend yet, a celebration not only of art, but of possibility.

The Freedman Arts District warmly invites the entire community to come experience the joy, connection, and inspiration that happen when creativity is shared in the open air. Together, we will color our streets, spark imagination, and celebrate the vibrant spirit that makes Beaufort shine.