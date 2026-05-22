Veterans depart Port Royal for Honor Flight to Washington

By Amber Hewitt
The Island News
Nearly 30 Vietnam War veterans from Georgia and South Carolina were honored during a send-off ceremony at AMVETS in Port Royal before departing for Washington, D.C., with Honor Flight Savannah.
The nonprofit organization, powered by volunteers and community support, provides veterans the opportunity to visit the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice. Since its inaugural trip in 2009, Honor Flight Savannah has completed 30 flights and transported nearly 2,100 World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans, along with their guardians, to the nation’s capital.
Local veterans groups, businesses and civic organizations continue to play a major role in making the trips possible. The 28 veterans honored last week proudly served the nation during the Vietnam War era in the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Coast Guard.
U.S. Air Force
Lt. Col. Thomas Blackburn
Sgt. Robert Borucki
Master Sgt. Benjamin Bruce
Senior Airman Charles Haverstick
Staff Sgt. Virgil Niederriter
Senior Airman Bernice Wilson
U.S. Army
Capt. Robert Allen
Master Sgt. Roger Beamon
Specialist Four Robert Cherichella
Lieutenant Colonel Robert Clemens
Spc. Terry Kegebein
Sergeant Ronny Knight
Spc. James Moncrief
Sgt. Robert Sebring
Cpl. Tyronne Shurling
Sgt, Steve Sweney
Spc. Gary White
U.S. Marine Corps
Cpl. Michael Davis
Cpl. Dennis Gauthier
Gunnery Sgt. Karen Villar
U.S. Navy
Lt. Cmdr. Charles Baker
Capt. John Coyne
Operations Specialist 2nd Class Keith Kruse
Construction Man Lawrence Oakes
Sonar Technician 2nd Class Eddie Shaw
Radioman 3rd Class Steven Shelton
Damage Control Petty Officer 2nd Class William Van Buren
U.S. Coast Guard
Chief Petty Officer William Ellis