Veterans depart Port Royal for Honor Flight to Washington

By Amber Hewitt

The Island News

Nearly 30 Vietnam War veterans from Georgia and South Carolina were honored during a send-off ceremony at AMVETS in Port Royal before departing for Washington, D.C., with Honor Flight Savannah.

The nonprofit organization, powered by volunteers and community support, provides veterans the opportunity to visit the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice. Since its inaugural trip in 2009, Honor Flight Savannah has completed 30 flights and transported nearly 2,100 World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans, along with their guardians, to the nation’s capital.

Local veterans groups, businesses and civic organizations continue to play a major role in making the trips possible. The 28 veterans honored last week proudly served the nation during the Vietnam War era in the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

U.S. Air Force

Lt. Col. Thomas Blackburn

Sgt. Robert Borucki

Master Sgt. Benjamin Bruce

Senior Airman Charles Haverstick

Staff Sgt. Virgil Niederriter

Senior Airman Bernice Wilson

U.S. Army

Capt. Robert Allen

Master Sgt. Roger Beamon

Specialist Four Robert Cherichella

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Clemens

Spc. Terry Kegebein

Sergeant Ronny Knight

Spc. James Moncrief

Sgt. Robert Sebring

Cpl. Tyronne Shurling

Sgt, Steve Sweney

Spc. Gary White

U.S. Marine Corps

Cpl. Michael Davis

Cpl. Dennis Gauthier

Gunnery Sgt. Karen Villar

U.S. Navy

Lt. Cmdr. Charles Baker

Capt. John Coyne

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Keith Kruse

Construction Man Lawrence Oakes

Sonar Technician 2nd Class Eddie Shaw

Radioman 3rd Class Steven Shelton

Damage Control Petty Officer 2nd Class William Van Buren

U.S. Coast Guard

Chief Petty Officer William Ellis