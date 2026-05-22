Dabney Thacker

1952 – May 11, 2026

Beaufort, S.C.

Dabney Fox Thacker passed away on May 11, 2026, in Charleston, S.C., from complications from cancer. She is survived by her husband, Andy Thacker; her daughter, Heather Thacker; her son, Dr. Stephen Thacker; his wife, Mary Thacker; and their grandchildren, Ethan, Dabney, and Jacob Thacker, and all of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. She is also survived by her nieces, Janice Velton of Queens, N.Y., and Kate Hemenway of Lowell, Mass.,, and her nephew Todd Velton of Hartsdale, N.Y.

Dabney taught public school in Eden, N.C., for 39 years. She taught third grade for 27 years and finished her career teaching exceptional children at the middle school level. She devoted her whole life to learning and shared her love of reading with every student who passed through her classroom, a gift that countless children carried with them long after leaving her care.

Upon her retirement, she and Andy made their home in Beaufort, S.C., where Dabney embraced the unhurried rhythms of the Lowcountry. She could often be found with a book in hand on the beach, perfectly content with the sound of the waves and a story to get lost in. She was active in the local YMCA and volunteered alongside her husband for the Lowcountry Rotary Club. One of her greatest joys in these later years was watching her grandchildren shine on stage. Whether in the grace of a dance recital or the drama of a theater performance, she was their most devoted audience, beaming from the seats.

She never met a stranger and had a way of lighting up every room she entered. Her warmth, her curiosity, and her belief in the power of a good book left a mark on everyone fortunate enough to know her.