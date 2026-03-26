JSLB hosting 2nd annual Scales & Tails Kids Fishing Tournament

Staff reports

The Junior Service League of Beaufort (JSLB) is hosting its second annual Scales & Tails Kids Fishing Tournament on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 10 a.m., to noon at The Sands Beach Boardwalk in Port Royal.

Designed for children ages 12 and under, this family-friendly event introduces young anglers to the joys of fishing while promoting outdoor activity, environmental appreciation, and community connection.

Tickets are $10 per child, and bait will be provided. Families are asked to bring their own rod and reel, along with sunscreen and water. Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/3PdWUL8.

Founded in 2005, the Junior Service League of Beaufort is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and enriching the lives of women, children, and families in Beaufort County and surrounding communities. Since its founding, the League has granted more than $200,000 back into the community and provides ongoing volunteer support to local partner organizations. Through signature programs and community events, JSLB continues to invest locally.

For more information, email communications.jslb@gmail.com.