Marwin Kline gets track season off and running

Host Whale Branch claims 4 golds

By Justin Jarrett

LowcoSports.com

As the Daytona 500 is to the NASCAR season, so is the Marwin Kline Invitational to the Lowcountry high school track & field season.

We’re out of the blocks and sprinting toward the finish line of another season on the track after the annual kickoff event Saturday, March 14, at Whale Branch Early College High School.

The host Warriors claimed a quartet of gold medals, as Jonathan Kelley won the 200 meters along with a runner-up finish in the 110-meter hurdles, and Derrick Roberts won the triple jump, while Larmore Pryor took the girls long jump and the Whale Branch girls won the 4×100 relay.

Beaufort High’s girls broke through for gold in the 4×400 relay, while Amir Harrison was runner-up in the girls javelin and Yzeult Antia placed second in the girls 800 and fourth in the 400-meter hurdles.

Battery Creek’s Isaac Smalls claimed a win in the 400-meter hurdles and was runner-up in the long jump, while John Paul II’s Blake Hubik placed second in the 1600 and 3200 and teammate Andrew Boyden was runner-up in the javelin.

Four athletes won multiple events — Hilton Head’s Zac Henderson (boys 1600, 3200) and Kyndal Cohen (girls 200, 400), Bluffton’s Giada Carge (girls 1600, 3200), and Calhoun County’s Jamani Canty (boys discus, shot). May River’s boys swept all three relays.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

Marwin Kline Invitational

Boys

100m: Da’Shaun Albany, RIDG, 11.04

200m: Jonathan Kelley, WB, 22.33

400m: Kaden Stewart, HHI, 48.32

1600m: Zac Henderson, HHI, 4:28.30

3200m: Zac Henderson, HHL, 9:58.65

110H: Tyler Davis, HC, 14.40

400H: Isaac Smalls, BC, 57.36

4×100: May River, 43.13

4×400: May River, 3:31.61

4×800: May River, 8:50.04

High Jump: Daniel Briscoe, HVL, 1.87m

Long Jump: Tyler Davis, HC, 6.38m

Triple Jump: Derrick Roberts, WB, 13.56m

Pole Vault: Brennan Roedig, BLF, 3.96m

Discus: Jamani Canty, CALH, 39.54m

Javelin: Joey Houpt, HHCA, 45.76m

Shot Put: Jamani Canty, CALH, 17.56m

Girls

100m: Areyana Allen, HC, 12.47

200m: Kyndal Cohen, HHI, 25.13

400m: Kyndal Cohen, HHI, 56.85

800m: Taryn Hanna, HC, 2:30.56

1600m: Giada Carge, BLF, 5:22.73

3200m: Giada Carge, BLF, 11:50.71

100H: Breyanna Williams, B-H, 15.85

400H: Emily Hunt, BLF, 1:12.45

4×100: Whale Branch, 50.09

4×400: Beaufort, 4:21.95

4×800: Bluffton, 10:20.50

High Jump: Kaliyah Dobson, HC, 1.42m

Long Jump: Larmore Pryor, WB, 5.13m

Triple Jump: Lyric Jones, HC, 10.77m

Pole Vault: Lily Gluck, MR, 2.59m

Discus: Ezariah Willliams, B-E, 32.46m

Javelin: Briaunjenai McMillan, B-E, 30.21m

Shot Put: Keshauria McMillan, B-E, 11.07m