Penn Center’s York W. Bailey Museum hosting Floyd Gordon exhibit

Staff reports

Penn Center is currently hosting a powerful art exhibit by acclaimed Orangeburg-based artist Floyd Gordon, on display through Tuesday, March 31.

The collection features four striking portraits — Thomas C. Barnwell Jr., Charles E. Simmons, Joseph Mix, and Laura Lee Steakley Morris — honoring individuals who played a vital role in shaping Penn Center’s legacy, blending history, storytelling, and visual artistry.

Visitors are invited to experience this moving tribute to leadership and cultural preservation on Penn Center’s historic campus before the exhibit closes. Exhibit is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The portraits were commissioned by Bernie Wright, former Penn Center executive director from 2002-2007.

Laura Lee Steakley Morris was remembered as a longtime supporter and advisory board member. She also worked in Strom Thurmond’s congressional office and played a key role in helping Penn Center secure federal funding.

Thomas C. Barnwell Jr., a Hilton Head Island native and the only living honoree, attended Penn School and later served as director of Beaufort-Jasper Comprehensive Health Services. He spent decades in public service and served on Penn Center’s board.

Charles E. Simmons, also a Hilton Head native and Penn School attendee, was part of the final class before Beaufort County assumed control of the school system. He later graduated from St. Helena High School.

Joseph Mix, a former executive director of Penn Center, was recognized for his leadership in 2002, including working with the board to acquire the Penn Center Inn.

On Friday, Feb. 27, Penn Center hosted an invite-only reception to unveil the four new portraits and the larger exhibit by Gordon.

The event also acknowledged the Wright family’s continued support. In 2024, Bernie Wright was honored at the 1862 Gala for his contributions to Penn Center. Before coming to Penn, he spent his entire career with the Farmers Home Administration, a loan agency that was part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He is also a former advisory board member of the center.

Beulah Smalls introduced Gordon, highlighting a career spanning more than 60 years. Born the son of a sharecropper and one of 13 children, Gordon built a nationally recognized body of work rooted in storytelling. His watercolors and acrylics center everyday people, farmers, and African American life in the South, rendered with dignity and depth. He is widely regarded as one of South Carolina’s most important cultural artists and ambassadors.

This marks Gordon’s third exhibit at Penn Center. A portion of proceeds from artwork sales will support the organization.

During the program, Gordon reflected on both his personal journey and the significance of the commission, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to Penn Center’s ongoing story.

Gordon closed with a reflection on legacy: he hopes the exhibit inspires the next generation of contributors, emphasizing that Penn Center’s strength comes from the people who continue to support it.

The exhibit is now on view at the York L. Bailey Museum and features a broader collection of Gordon’s work alongside the commissioned portraits.