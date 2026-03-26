Gullah/Geechee CREATE Artwork Showcase set for Saturday

Staff reports

The Gullah/Geechee Sea Island Coalition is hosting the Gullah/Geechee CREATE Artwork Showcase Event from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 28, at the Reconstruction Era National Historical Park’s Darrah Hall at St. Helena Island’s Penn Center.

Register to attend this free event at https://bit.ly/4t5OGmO.

Gullah/Geechee CREATE, an innovative program in collaboration with South Carolina Sea Grant that merges art, environmental stewardship, and cultural education in the heart of the Gullah/Geechee Nation.

Gullah/Geechee CREATE — Coastal Debris Removal Engaging Artists Through Environmental Cleanups — engages Gullah/Geechee artists and community members in transforming marine debris collected from coastal environments into meaningful works of art that educate the public and celebrate the resilience of the Sea Islands.

Through the program, community members participate in coastal cleanups, learn about the environmental challenges facing the Sea Islands, and witness how artists reclaim discarded materials from waterways and marshes to create powerful artistic statements about protecting the land and water that sustain the Gullah/Geechee people.

The gathering will highlight artwork created from materials recovered from the coastal environment while providing opportunities for attendees to learn about marine debris prevention, community science, and the cultural heritage of the Gullah/Geechee people.