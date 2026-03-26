Beaufort County Veterans Affairs, Beaufort National Cemetery hosting Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony

Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Gen. James Livingston guest speaker

Staff reports

Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Gen. James Livingston, USMC, ret., will be the guest speaker when the Beaufort County Veterans Affairs Department and Beaufort National Cemetery partner again to host a Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, March 28, at the Beaufort National Cemetery at 1601 Boundary Street.

Livingston was awarded the Medal of Honor on May 14, 1970, by President Richard M. Nixon during a ceremony at the White House. During the Vietnam War, then Capt. Livingston was Commanding Officer of Company E, 2D Battalion, 4th Marines, 9th Marine Amphibious Brigade.

According to the Congressional Medal of Honor website, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while serving as Commanding Officer, Company E, in action against enemy forces. Company E launched a determined assault on the heavily fortified village of Dai Do, which had been seized by the enemy on the preceding evening isolating a marine company from the remainder of the battalion. Skillfully employing screening agents, Capt. Livingston maneuvered his men to assault positions across 500 meters of dangerous open rice paddy while under intense enemy fire.”

Read the entire citation at https://bit.ly/3NEUoNC.

The sister of Medal of Honor recipient and Charleston native Ralph Johnson will be one of the guests of honor at the ceremony and will lay a remembrance wreath on her brother’s grave.

Read about Pfc. Ralph Johnson’s military service and honors at https://bit.ly/3NUsvkJ.

According to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society website, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a reconnaissance scout with Company A, in action against the North Vietnamese Army and Viet Cong forces. Pfc. Johnson’s courage, inspiring valor, and selfless devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the Marine Corps and the U.S. Naval Service. He gallantly gave his life for his country.”

Join us in honoring the great service and sacrifice of our Vietnam War veterans with a pinning ceremony. All Vietnam Var Veterans, the families and the general public are invited to this free event.

The Beaufort County Veterans Affairs Office assists veterans, their spouses and other dependents with access to government programs for which they are eligible. Veterans Affairs Counselors are available by appointment only by calling 843-255-6880. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/4rWnoyu.