Holy Trinity Class of 2026 graduates at Old Sheldon Church ruins

12 seniors earn diplomas during May 16 ceremony

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Holy Trinity Classical Christian School celebrated the graduation of its Class of 2026 on Saturday, May 16, during a ceremony held at the historic ruins of Old Sheldon Church.

The graduating class included 12 seniors, all of whom graduated with honors. Eight students completed Advanced Placement coursework and exams, while seven graduating seniors participated in athletics and students represented seven different clubs and organizations throughout their time at the school. Collectively, the class completed more than 700 confirmed community service hours.

According to the school, 10 graduates plan to attend college, while two students will enter technical or trade programs.

Holy Trinity Head of School Minnie Bullock said the Class of 2026 “beautifully personifies the classical pursuit of excellence in body, mind and soul.”

“They are artists and mathematicians, philosophers and musicians, actors and writers and cybersecurity experts,” Bullock said. “What joy to launch these articulate ambassadors into a world that needs joyful, virtuous wise citizens. Our alumni are equipped to bring the Gospel of Christ and His love into whatever sphere they find themselves. To God alone be the Glory – Soli Deo Gloria!”

In her valedictory address, graduate Nora Jane Mayo thanked the school’s faculty and staff for challenging students to grow both academically and personally.

“To our teachers and faculty; thank you for being stewards of our curiosity,” Mayo said. “You held us to a standard higher than we held ourselves and that is what allowed us to flourish. Thank you for not simply handing us information but guiding us in wisdom and prudence to be able to seek truth ourselves. We are here, because you did not allow us to settle for a lesser version of ourselves.”

The school’s mascot is the Lion, and the Class of 2026 selected “Soli Deo Gloria!” — “Glory to God Alone” — as its class theme.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.