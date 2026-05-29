Beaufort Academy graduates 21 seniors in Class of 2026

Class earns nearly $3.2 million in scholarships as graduates prepare for college, military service, trade programs

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Beaufort Academy celebrated the graduation of 21 seniors Friday morning, May 22, during a ceremony held inside the school’s gymnasium as family members, friends and faculty gathered to recognize the Class of 2026.

The graduating class, whose theme was “Heroes in the Making,” earned nearly $3.2 million in scholarship offers and included six honor graduates. Nine students completed Advanced Placement coursework during their time at the private school.

Following graduation, 17 students plan to attend college, while two graduates are entering technical or trade programs and two are entering military service.

Athletics also played a major role in the senior class experience. While one graduate will continue playing sports at the collegiate level, all 21 seniors participated in at least one sport during their high school careers. School officials also noted that each of Beaufort Academy’s 10 student clubs and organizations included senior representation this year.

Head of School Carol Ann Richards encouraged graduates to embrace future challenges with confidence.

“Remember that every challenge is an opportunity to grow, and with hard work and confidence, you can achieve great things,” Richards said.

Members of the graduating class also reflected on the transition into the next stage of life.

“In our next chapter of life we must remember, nothing is promised to us, we must stay motivated,” said salutatorian Colton Stinger.

Classmate Jace Paulk offered graduates a simple piece of advice: “Do anything and everything with a passion.”

Oliva Loveless encouraged fellow graduates to appreciate the moment while continuing to pursue their goals.

“Don’t take any second for granted, always stay humble, and aim high,” Loveless said.

The ceremony recognized the academic, athletic and extracurricular accomplishments of the Class of 2026 as graduates prepared to continue their education, enter the workforce and begin military service.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.