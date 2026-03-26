St. Helena man arrested in connection with 2024 murders in Burton

Marktazius Smalls already in Beaufort County Detention Center for other charges

Staff reports

A St. Helena Island man, already in custody for other charges and a person of interest in the October 2025 St. Helena Island mass shooting at Willie’s Bar & Grill, has been arrested and charged in connection with an October 2024 shooting in Burton.

According to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) release, as part of an ongoing investigation into a shooting that occurred on County Shed Road and Parris Island Gateway in Burton on Oct. 23, 2024, the BCSO Northern Investigations section has arrested 23-year-old Marktazius Jovan Smalls Jr. of St. Helena Island.

Smalls was already detained in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Shortly before 10:20 p.m.,that night, deputies responded to the intersection of County Shed Road and Parris Island Gateway in reference to a report of a shooting which just occurred. There were two 18-year-old males killed as a result of the shooting.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Smalls on the charges of Arson, Accessory after the Fact, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Smalls was charged Friday, March 20, 2026.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the lead investigator, Staff Sergeant Tunis at 843-255-3426.

Prior charges

On Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, Smalls was arrested by the BCSO in a raid for possession of narcotics; breach of peace, aggravated; and possession of a machine gun.

At the time, BCSO spokesman Lt. Danny Allen emphasized that the charges against Smalls were unrelated to the Oct. 12 shooting at Willie’s. But a law enforcement source confirmed to The Island News at the time that Smalls was a person of interest in the mass shooting.

According to court records, Smalls late had a second possession of a machine gun charge added, and there was a bond revocation motion filed in his case.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information related to suspicious or criminal activity to report it by calling the non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777. If wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Beaufort County via the P3 Tips app on your mobile device, online at tipsbft.com or by calling 844-TIPS-BFT (844-847-7238).