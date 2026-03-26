Veteran of the Week – Elizabeth (Liz) Santagati

Elizabeth Santagati

American Legion Beaufort Post 207 brings you Elizabeth (Liz) Santagati, 75, who graduated with the St. Helena High School Class of 1968 and joined the U.S. Army. After Basic Training at Fort McClellan, Ala., she trained at Fort Sam Houston to be a medic.

She was assigned to the McDonald Army Hospital at Fort Eustis, Va., first in the pediatric ward and later in the OB-GYN ward, rising to be wardmaster in both. She ended her active service as a temporary recruiter, separating in 1974 as a Sergeant.

She used her GI Bill to attend community college in Washington state and at TLC, earning an AA degree in Business Administration. She’s held a variety of positions locally including with Beaufort County’s Department of Disability and Special Needs.

Santagati has been very active in community development here and throughout the state, earning the coveted Order of the Palmetto from Governor McMaster. She’s a Silver Haired Legislator, twice past-commander of American Legion Post 207, VFW member, and Mistress of Ceremonies for 14 years at the Nation Cemetery’s events on Veterans Day.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 207. For Veteran Of The Week nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.