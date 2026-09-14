Tarrance returns to duties as Robert Smalls principal

Return comes as supporters organize petition, show of support ahead of school board meeting

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Bradley Tarrance has returned to his duties as principal of Robert Smalls Leadership Academy less than two weeks after being placed on paid administrative leave following his appearance in a political campaign video filmed on school property.

The Beaufort County School District confirmed Tarrance’s return but declined to provide additional details about the outcome of the personnel matter.

“Principal Bradley Tarrance has returned to his duties as principal of Robert Smalls Leadership Academy,” the district said in a statement on Monday, Sept. 14. “Personnel matters are confidential, and the district does not comment on specific employee matters.”

Tarrance was placed on paid administrative leave Sept. 2 after appearing in a campaign video supporting Beaufort City Council candidate Jared Madison. The video, filmed on school property, identified Tarrance by name and as principal of Robert Smalls Leadership Academy.

The video was online for a short period of time before Madison removed it after questions arose about whether it complied with South Carolina ethics laws.

Madison previously told The Island News that he contacted the South Carolina State Ethics Commission, provided the commission with the video and asked whether it presented an ethics issue.

At the time, the school district said it was reviewing the matter and addressing the issue “appropriately and consistently with applicable policies and state regulations.” The district also asked employees to review Regulation HRS-13, Staff Participation in Political Activities, and arranged refresher election-season and state ethics training for principals.

HRS-13 prohibits district employees from attempting to influence someone to vote for or against a candidate during the workday, on district property or at a district-sponsored event. It also states that no candidate for public office may solicit support on school property.

The district has not publicly said whether its review determined Tarrance violated HRS-13 or any other district policy or state regulation.

While Tarrance was on leave, Executive Director Celestine LaVan was assigned to lead Robert Smalls until an interim principal could be named. District officials said additional leadership and staff would provide support to ensure teaching, learning and daily school operations continued without interruption.

Tarrance previously told The Island News that he was limited in what he could say about the situation while employed by the district.

“Although I learned a ton from the situation, I am unable to share due to my profession,” Tarrance said at the time.

Community rallies behind Tarrance

Tarrance’s return comes one day before the Beaufort County Board of Education’s regularly scheduled Sept. 15 meeting at Hilton Head Island Middle School. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Before his return was announced, community members had been organizing a show of support for Tarrance at the meeting. A flyer circulating on social media encouraged supporters to attend wearing orange and green, Robert Smalls Leadership Academy’s school colors, or Robert Smalls T-shirts.

The flyer said Tarrance “deserves a second chance” and called on the community to show support for the principal, the school, its students and the community.

Supporters also launched an online petition specifically calling for Tarrance’s return to his duties as principal.

The Change.org petition, “Support the return of Mr. T as principal,” was created Sept. 9 by Samantha Kelson. In it, Kelson described Tarrance as a mentor, guide and source of support for students, teachers and parents and urged officials to consider the community’s support for him.

As of midday on Sept. 14, the petition had collected 472 verified signatures.

Both the petition and the planned showing at the school board meeting were organized while Tarrance remained on paid administrative leave and before the district announced his return.

Tarrance remained identified as principal on Robert Smalls Leadership Academy’s website throughout his administrative leave. The district has not disclosed the findings of its review or whether any disciplinary action resulted from the incident, citing the confidentiality of personnel matters. The school’s administration page continues to identify Tarrance as principal.