Principal placed on paid leave over campaign video

Robert Smalls principal appeared in City Council candidate’s video filmed on school property

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Robert Smalls Leadership Academy Principal Bradley Tarrance was placed on paid administrative leave Sept. 2 as the Beaufort County School District reviews concerns surrounding his appearance in a campaign video supporting Beaufort City Council candidate Jared Madison.

The video, which was filmed on school property, was posted to the “Jared Madison for Beaufort City Council” Facebook page and identified Tarrance on screen by name and as principal of the school. The accompanying campaign post thanked Tarrance for believing in and supporting Madison and described him as “a motivating factor” in Madison’s life.

Madison told The Island News the video remained online for approximately eight minutes before questions arose about whether it complied with South Carolina ethics laws.

Madison said he contacted the South Carolina State Ethics Commission, provided the video and asked whether it presented an ethics issue.

“They kind of gave me the list and says it may be in a violation because of a few different codes,” Madison said. “And I said, ‘Okay.’ So I immediately took the video down.”

South Carolina law prohibits the use of government personnel, equipment, materials or an office building in an election campaign. The law also makes clear that government employees are not prohibited from participating in campaigns on their own time and on nongovernment premises.

The State Ethics Commission has previously said it will defer to a local governmental entity’s policies and procedures regarding the use of public buildings in a campaign when interpreting those restrictions.

Neither the district nor the State Ethics Commission has announced a finding that Tarrance or Madison violated state ethics law.

District reviewing incident

Beaufort County School District Chief Communications Officer Dr. Candace Bruder confirmed to The Island News that Tarrance was placed on administrative leave Sept. 2.

“The Beaufort County School District takes concerns regarding compliance with district policies and applicable laws seriously,” Bruder said.

“At this time we are unable to comment further on this personnel matter or the specifics of an ongoing review,” she said. “However, the district is reviewing the matter and addressing the issue appropriately and consistently with applicable policies and state regulations.”

On Sept. 8, Bruder said Executive Director Dr. Celestine LaVan will lead Robert Smalls while Tarrance remains out.

“Executive Director Dr. Celestine LaVan will be leading the school until an interim principal is named,” Bruder said. “District leadership and staff will also be providing additional support to ensure that teaching, learning, and daily school operations continue without interruption.”

The district’s Regulation HRS-13, Staff Participation in Political Activities, was most recently revised in October 2025 and establishes the superintendent’s expectation that the district maintain a learning and work environment that is neutral and nondisruptive.

The regulation recognizes that district employees have the same fundamental civic responsibilities and privileges as other citizens, including campaigning for and holding public office, as long as those activities do not conflict with their employment duties.

It also places specific restrictions on political activity involving district employees and school property.

Under HRS-13, “during the work day, on BCSD property or at a BCSD sponsored event, on or off school property, no employee may influence or attempt to influence any student, teacher, parent, or other person to vote for or against any candidate, political party, and/or issue.”

The regulation also states that no candidate for public office may solicit support on school property and prohibits political materials promoting candidates or political parties from being distributed or posted on district property.

Staff members who fail to comply with HRS-13 may be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including dismissal from employment.

The district has not said whether it has determined Tarrance violated HRS-13 or identified which provisions are part of its ongoing review.

Tarrance, reached by The Island News for comment, said his profession limits what he can say about the situation while he remains employed by the district.

“Although I learned a ton from the situation, I am unable to share due to my profession,” Tarrance said. “If this causes me to no longer be employed, I’d be open to speaking.”

District plans ethics refresher

The incident comes as the district prepares employees for the upcoming election season.

Bruder said all district employees have been asked to review HRS-13. The district has also reached out to the State Ethics Commission to request refresher election-season and ethics training for principals, which is scheduled to take place this week.

The State Ethics Commission describes itself as the state agency responsible for enforcing South Carolina’s ethics laws. Its current guidance says public employees may not use government personnel, equipment, materials or office buildings in an election campaign, while allowing them to participate in campaigns on their own time and away from government premises.

Madison says experience became a lesson

Madison said he has tried to use the incident as a learning experience, particularly for people running for public office for the first time.

During his interview with The Island News, Madison discussed taking responsibility for his role in what happened.

“I like saying I messed up because I try,” Madison said. “I try new things and I try hard. So I’m going to mess up and I’m going to fail.”

Madison said one result of the experience has been his work on a training packet for candidates covering issues including ethics requirements and rules governing campaign signs.

He later told The Island News that he plans to approach the City of Beaufort about potentially adopting the material for future first-time candidates, saying that if communities want greater civic engagement, they should also make it easier for residents to understand the requirements that come with running for office.

After learning Tarrance had been placed on paid administrative leave, Madison expressed support for the principal.

“My only comment is that I have a great deal of respect and admiration for Bradley and I believe he has made a significantly positive impact in his community and in the lives of the children, teachers, parents and family members associated [with] Robert Smalls Leadership Academy,” Madison said.

Madison added that he believes Tarrance has the support of the school’s teachers, administrators, parents and students.

The district’s review remains ongoing.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.