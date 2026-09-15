Cobras come calling at USCB

Coker defeated USC Beaufort 2-0 in women’s soccer on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 9, 2026, at USCB’s Finland Field.

University of South Carolina Beaufort’s Erin Barrett pushes off of an unidentified Coker College defender on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 9, 2026, during the first half of their non-region Division 2 soccer match at USCB’s Finland field. Despite Barrett’s efforts, the visiting Cobras defeated the Sand Sharks 2-0. Bob Sofaly/The Island News
University of South Carolina Beaufort’s Sami Ruby drives the ball past an unidentified player from Coker College on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 9, 2026, during their non-region Division 2 soccer match at USCB’s Finland Field. Despite Ruby’s efforts, the visiting Cobras defeated the Sand Sharks 2-0. Bob Sofaly/The Island News