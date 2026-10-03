Battle of the Buzz: Teens and energy drinks 

Special to The Island News

Whether they’re trying to stay awake for studying, early-morning sports practices or keeping up with busy schedules, more teens are reaching toward energy drinks as a quick boost during their day.

Johns Hopkins Medicine shared that recent studies show almost one in three teens aged 12 to 17 drink energy drinks regularly.

“While many teens may view these beverages as a harmless way to stay alert and energized, they often contain more caffeine than a young person’s developing body can handle,” says Dr. Joseph DiMaria, a board-certified family medicine physician who sees adult and adolescent patients at Lowcountry Medical Group Primary Care. “Many adolescents don’t realize that even just one energy drink can contain more caffeine than the recommended daily limit for their age group.”

Are energy drinks bad for teens?

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises that energy drinks are not appropriate for children and teens due to their high caffeine content and potential health effects.

Energy drinks can cause:

Increased heart rate and blood pressure

Sleep pattern disruption and insomnia

Anxiety, nervousness and mood changes

Headaches

Dizziness

Caffeine dependence and withdrawal symptoms

Increased risk of both obesity and tooth decay from excessive sugar intake.

Some experts suggest limiting adolescents to no more than 100 milligrams of caffeine per day. Many popular energy drinks contain between 100 and 300 milligrams in a single serving, with some exceeding the daily recommended limit several times over.

Why are energy drinks more dangerous for adolescents?

Adolescents may be more susceptible to the effects of caffeine, particularly on sleep, heart rate, blood pressure and anxiety.

Teens also require more sleep than adults do. When caffeine intake interferes with regular, healthy sleep patterns, it can impact learning, memory, emotional regulation and mood, athletic and academic performance and overall health.

A teen may consume energy drinks because they’re tired, but caffeine can delay sleep and reduce sleep quality, leading to increased fatigue the following day and possibly contributing to chronic sleep deprivation and caffeine dependence.

Short-term effects of energy drinks on teens

Sleep problems: Even occasional energy drink consumption can make it harder for teens to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Heart-related symptoms: Teens may experience:

Rapid heartbeat and palpitations

Elevated blood pressure

Heart rhythm disturbances (also known as arrhythmias)

Mental and emotional effects: High caffeine intake has been linked to:

Anxiety

Mood swings

Irritability

Increased stress

Restlessness and jitteriness

Sugar crash: Many energy drinks contain lots of added sugars. The result can be a temporary energy spike followed by a crash, which can make teens feel more tired than before.

Long-term health effects of energy drinks

Poor sleep and academic performance: Sleep is essential for brain development, learning, memory and emotional health. Repeated sleep disruption can affect these processes as well as concentration, decision-making and school performance.

Increased cardiovascular risk: Regular exposure to high levels of caffeine can add stress to the cardiovascular system. The National Institute of Health has associated excessive energy drink consumption with increased blood pressure, heart palpitations and abnormal heart rhythms.

Weight gain and metabolic concerns: Many energy drinks contain high levels of added sugar. Over time, this excessive sugar intake may increase the risk of:

Obesity

Insulin resistance

Tooth decay and gum disease

Inflammation

Cardiovascular disease risk factors

Caffeine dependence: Regularly consuming energy drinks can lead to tolerance – more caffeine is needed to achieve the same effect.

Caffeine withdrawal symptoms may include:

Headaches

Fatigue

Irritability

Behavioral health concerns: Research from the NIH has identified associations between energy drink consumption and higher rates of tobacco, alcohol and other substance use among adolescents.

While this does not mean that energy drinks directly cause these behaviors, the relationship has been observed consistently in multiple studies.

Are sugar-free energy drinks a better choice?

While sugar-free energy drinks eliminate the added sugar found in many traditional energy drinks, they can still contain high amounts of caffeine and other stimulants.

“Removing the sugar doesn’t remove the primary concern for teens,” says DiMaria. “The caffeine and other stimulants can still affect sleep, heart rate, blood pressure and anxiety, regardless of whether or not the drink contains sugar.”

Teens who develop chest pain, fainting, severe or persistent palpitations, significant shortness of breath, confusion or seizures after consuming an energy drink should receive prompt medical evaluation.