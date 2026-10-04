Commanders’ brief to the Governor 

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Mitchell, a G-3 Operations Officer with Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, shakes hands with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, during the 2026 Commanders’ Brief to the Governor at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
 U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Mitchell, a G-3 Operations Officer with Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, speaks with Todd McCaffrey, the South Carolina Secretary of Veterans Affairs, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, during the 2026 Commanders’ Brief to the Governor at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

U.S. Marine Corps leaders from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., (left) and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, takes a photo with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, during the 2026 Commanders’ Brief to the Governor at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
U.S. Marine Corps Col. Trevor Felter, the commander of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, speaks with Captain Juan Rosario, Commander of Naval Hospital Beaufort on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, during the 2026 Commanders’ Brief to the Governor at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.